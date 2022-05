It's truly the end of an era for video game football fans from around the world. As Steffan Powell explained for the BBC, video-game producer Electronic Arts and FIFA failed to come to terms on a new deal, meaning this year's "FIFA 23" title will be the last in the series made by EA Sports. EA, which has agreements with top-tier competitions such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga, will launch "EA Sports FC" next year.

FIFA ・ 8 MINUTES AGO