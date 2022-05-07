ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Lehigh, Monroe, Northampton by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 10:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lehigh; Monroe; Northampton FLOOD ADVISORY IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Eastern Albany, Eastern Schenectady, Northern Saratoga by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Albany; Eastern Schenectady; Northern Saratoga; Northern Washington; Southeast Warren; Southern Saratoga; Southern Washington; Western Rensselaer FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are now rising out of the 30s and will continue to rise through the morning. Therefore, the frost advisory will be allowed to expire as scheduled at 7 AM.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Accomack by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Accomack WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Accomack County, primarily Assateague and Chincoteague Islands. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACCOMACK COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING Temperatures are beginning to rise amidst full sunshine this morning and the risk for frost formation is diminishing. The frost advisory will expire on time at 8 AM EDT this morning.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Vernon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. this morning at 930 AM CDT. Target Area: Vernon The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Missouri Marmaton River near Nevada affecting Vernon County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County. Osage River near Schell City affecting Vernon and Bates Counties. Little Osage River near Horton affecting Vernon County. For the Little Osage River Basin...including Horton...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Osage River Basin...including Schell City, Taberville Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Little Osage River near Horton. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 41.0 feet, minor flooding affects low lying areas near the gage site and farmland along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 41.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 44.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 29.8 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 41.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 41.8 feet on 01/02/2019. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
VERNON COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. For the second Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte County. * WHEN...For the first Frost Advisory, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carbon, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carbon; Monroe ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING ACROSS THE SOUTHERN POCONOS Relative humidity levels will drop to between 15 to 25 percent through this afternoon along with northeast winds gusting to around 25 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon in the southern Poconos where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit their website.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Atlantic, Camden, Northwestern Burlington, Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Atlantic; Camden; Northwestern Burlington; Ocean; Southeastern Burlington ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD INTO THIS EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHERN NEW JERSEY Relative humidity levels will drop to between 20 to 25 percent through this afternoon, away from the coast, along with northeast winds gusting to 25 to 35 mph at times. These very dry and breezy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread through this afternoon, primarily in the pine barrens of central to southern New Jersey where the green up has just started. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly. This statement has been issued in coordination with the New Jersey Forest Fire Service. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming ELEVATED RISK OF WILDFIRE SPREAD TODAY ACROSS NORTHEASTERN PENNSYLVANIA Relative humidity levels will drop between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon along with east winds gusting up to 15 mph at times. These very dry and windy conditions will pose an elevated risk for wildfire spread this afternoon in northeastern Pennsylvania. Be sure to heed any local and state burning regulations. This statement has been issued in coordination with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and National Resources. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit their website.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Hatteras Island, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Target Area: Hatteras Island; Northern Outer Banks COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level expected near vulnerable dune structures. For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents, large breaking waves expected, and strong longshore currents in the surf zone. * WHERE...Oceanside Outer Banks, north of Cape Hatteras. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the High Surf Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 to 4 feet of inundation above ground level is possible for beach-adjacent properties and roadways, resulting in a significant threat to life and property. Numerous roads may be closed, including several sections of NC 12 on Hatteras Island. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and shoreline erosion will occur. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries. Strong longshore currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will be a long duration event with conditions peaking through Wednesday, then gradually improving late in the week. The greatest threat of ocean overwash and inundation will occur around the times of high tide. Dune erosion will be progressive and overwash will likely be worse with each successive high tide. High tide is around 345 PM this afternoon and 4 AM Wednesday morning. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Duck NC MLLW Categories - Minor 5.5 ft, Moderate 6.0 ft, Major 6.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.8 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 2.8 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/04 PM 5.7 2.0 2.8 10 Minor 11/04 AM 5.2 1.5 2.2 9 None 11/04 PM 4.9 1.2 1.8 9 None 12/04 AM 4.0 0.3 1.1 7-8 None 12/05 PM 4.0 0.3 0.4 6 None Coast Guard Hatteras NC MLLW Categories - Minor 2.5 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 4.5 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/05 AM 2.6 1.4 1.9 3 Minor 10/04 PM 2.5 1.3 1.9 3 Minor 11/04 AM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 11/05 PM 2.5 1.3 1.8 3 Minor 12/04 AM 2.0 0.8 1.3 3 None 12/06 PM 1.8 0.6 1.0 2-3 None
DARE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 8 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Bryce Canyon Country, Castle Country by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Bryce Canyon Country; Castle Country; Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell; San Rafael Swell; South Central Utah; Upper Sevier River Valleys; Western Canyonlands; Western Uinta Basin WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Uinta Basin, Castle Country, San Rafael Swell, Upper Sevier River Valleys, Bryce Canyon Country, South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands and Glen Canyon Recreation Area/Lake Powell. * WHEN...From noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Strong crosswinds will cause difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers on east to west routes. Blowing dust may reduce visibility. Rough chop will create rough chop on area waterways, including Lake Powell.
CARBON COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-15 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Wednesday afternoon at 1200 PM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. For the James River...including Huron, Forestburg, Mitchell...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING TO MONDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...From Sunday morning to Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, the lower banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 14.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.0 feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri James River Mitchell 17.0 14.6 Tue 8 AM CDT 14.7 15.0 15.6

