ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Marion by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-07 11:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Washington Palouse by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Washington Palouse FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Colfax, Rosalia, Tekoa, La Crosse, Uniontown, Pullman, and Oakesdale. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Maryland Beaches WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT TODAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Ocean City. In Virginia, Accomack County, primarily Assateague and Chincoteague Islands. * WHEN...Until noon EDT today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 07:42:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Yakima Valley FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Louisiana, MO
City
Hannibal, MO
State
Illinois State
City
Winfield, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Louisiana State
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Clarksville, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Lake County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Lake County. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30. For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Frost Advisory, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Chippewa, Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 08:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Target Area: Chippewa; Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Minnesota River at Montevideo affecting Lac qui Parle, Chippewa and Yellow Medicine Counties. For the Minnesota River...including Montevideo, Dawson, Granite Falls HWY 212, Morton, New Ulm, Mankato, Henderson MN19, Jordan, Savage...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Minnesota River at Montevideo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Low lying areas and some roads along the river begin flooding, along with some basements of houses along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 800 AM CDT Tuesday, the stage was 14.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.8 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 14.8 feet on 04/08/1993.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Mississippi River#Missouri River
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Lakes, Seacoast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving. Target Area: Central Lakes; Seacoast BREEZY AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE, LEADING TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY .The combination of winds gusting up to 25 mph and very dry air with relative humidity values falling between 10 and 15 percent is expected to create critical fire weather conditions today. Dead and dry vegetation will combine with these weather conditions, leading to the potential of rapid fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 018 Interior York, Fire Weather Zone 019 Central Interior Cumberland, Fire Weather Zone 023 Central Lakes and Fire Weather Zone 026 Seacoast. * Timing...Tuesday. * Winds...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the upper 60s. * Lightning...None expected. * Impacts...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Northwest Plateau RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES EXCEPT THE NORTHWEST PLATEAU DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from 11 AM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AREA AND TIMING...Northwest Plateau Wednesday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 8 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
MCKINLEY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Coeur d'Alene Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coeur d'Alene Area FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Moses Lake, Rockford, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Creston, Stratford, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning and again from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Shiawassee by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Shiawassee A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Shiawassee County through 715 AM EDT At 617 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Elsie, or 9 miles northeast of St. Johns, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Owosso and Henderson around 715 AM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Carland. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks, Merrimack Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving. Target Area: Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks; Merrimack Valley BREEZY AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE, LEADING TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY .The combination of winds gusting up to 25 mph and very dry air with relative humidity values falling between 10 and 15 percent is expected to create critical fire weather conditions today. Dead and dry vegetation will combine with these weather conditions, leading to the potential of rapid fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 024 Lake Sunapee and Monadnocks and Fire Weather Zone 025 Merrimack Valley. * Timing...Tuesday. * Winds...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 14 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the upper 60s. * Lightning...None expected. * Impacts...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
CHESHIRE COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Moses Lake Area, Spokane Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:14:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Spokane Area; Upper Columbia Basin FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Low temperatures dipping into the lower 30s with pockets as cold as the upper 20s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Ephrata, Odessa, Othello, Moses Lake, Rockford, Spokane, Wilbur, Coeur d`Alene, Post Falls, Harrington, Davenport, Creston, Stratford, and Ritzville. * WHEN...Freeze Warning in effect until 8 AM PDT this morning and again from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for East Carteret, Ocracoke Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Life-threatening rip currents. If caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If tired, float or tread water until out of the rip current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Shore break occurs when waves break directly on the beach. It is extremely important to protect your head and neck whenever you are in breaking waves by keeping your hands in front of you at all times. Target Area: East Carteret; Ocracoke Island COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, 1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Beach Hazards Statement, dangerous rip currents and large breaking waves expected. * WHERE...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, lower Neuse River, and adjacent tidal creeks. For the Beach Hazards Statement, oceanside Ocracoke Island and Core Banks north of Cape Lookout. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 AM EDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. Dangerous shore break can throw a swimmer or surfer head first into the bottom causing neck and back injuries.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Always consult with local fire officials before engaging in any open burning activities and comply with all applicable laws and regulations. Never leave an open fire unattended and always extinguish campfires completely before leaving. Target Area: Central Interior Cumberland; Interior York BREEZY AND VERY DRY CONDITIONS CONTINUE, LEADING TO CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS TODAY .The combination of winds gusting up to 25 mph and very dry air with relative humidity values falling between 10 and 15 percent is expected to create critical fire weather conditions today. Dead and dry vegetation will combine with these weather conditions, leading to the potential of rapid fire growth. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS The National Weather Service in Gray has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect until 7 PM EDT this evening. * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 018 Interior York, Fire Weather Zone 019 Central Interior Cumberland, Fire Weather Zone 023 Central Lakes and Fire Weather Zone 026 Seacoast. * Timing...Tuesday. * Winds...East 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 16 percent. * Temperatures...Highs in the upper 60s. * Lightning...None expected. * Impacts...Dry and windy weather combined with dry surface fuels may lead to extensive fire occurrence or rapid fire growth during the daylight hours.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 05:53:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 6 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING Temperatures will continue to rise this morning, thus the Frost Advisory will be allowed to expire.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Pamlico, Southern Craven by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Pamlico; Southern Craven COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT THURSDAY * WHAT...1 to 3 feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Areas along the southern Pamlico Sound, Trent, Bay and lower Neuse Rivers, and adjacent tidal creeks. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 06:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Currituck WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Currituck County. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 03:07:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 36 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Humboldt Coast County. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy