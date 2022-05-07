ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Leverkusen reaches Champions League, Union stuns Freiburg

By CIARÁN FAHEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AjDLF_0fWLXPx700
1 of 15

BERLIN (AP) — Patrik Schick scored twice to shoot Bayer Leverkusen into the Champions League with a 4-2 win at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Union Berlin stunned Freiburg 4-1 to dampen its Champions League hopes. Union secured at least a place in the Europa Conference League for the second season in a row after already achieving its best Bundesliga season.

Sixth-placed Union, which was promoted only in 2019, has a two-point lead over Cologne in their tussle for Europa League qualification. Cologne lost at home to Wolfsburg 1-0.

Hertha Berlin failed to secure its survival as it lost at home to Mainz 2-1.

Also, second-placed Borussia Dortmund defeated already relegated Greuther Fürth 3-1 away in Stefan Leitl’s last game as Fürth coach. Leitl, who led the team to promotion last season, is leaving after 3 1/2 years in charge.

SHARP-SHOOTING SCHICK

Leverkusen was made to work hard for its result against Hoffenheim, which was hoping to keep its European qualification chances alive.

Schick took his tally to 24 goals in 26 league appearances. Leverkusen twice came from behind to secure third place, irrespective of what happens in its final game against Freiburg next weekend.

The top four in Germany qualify for the Champions League.

FREIBURG STUMBLES

Freiburg’s defeat at home to Union gave Leipzig the chance to move to fourth by avoiding defeat at home to Augsburg on Sunday.

Freiburg, which also faces Leipzig in the German Cup final on May 21, was rocked by three first-half goals from Union.

Freiburg coach Christian Streich was booked for his furious reaction to an apparent infringement though it was unclear what it was.

COLOGNE’S MIXED EMOTIONS

Though it lost at home to Wolfsburg, Cologne clinched qualification for the Europa Conference League due to Hoffenheim’s loss to Leverkusen.

Cologne fans stormed the pitch in celebration though the players weren’t in the mood after hoping for more. Cologne captain Jonas Hector, who was lying on the field in disappointment, quickly left.

HERTHA LEFT HANGING

Hertha missed the chance to clinch survival after being outplayed by a Mainz team playing mainly for pride. Even so, Hertha’s Davie Selke had a second equalizer ruled out for a push on a defender.

Bayern Munich can do Hertha a favor on Sunday by beating relegation rival Stuttgart.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Bale and Karius ousted, Ronaldo and Wijnaldum departed... and Zinedine Zidane left, came back, and left again! Ahead of the Champions League final, what's changed at Real Madrid and Liverpool since the 2018 showdown?

It seemed unlikely heading into the 90th minute at the Bernabeu on Wednesday night, but Real Madrid pulled off another miraculous comeback to save themselves against Manchester City and by the end of extra-time, another Houdini act had been accomplished. And so the 13-time European winners progress to Paris on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Streich
Person
Jonas Hector
Person
Patrik Schick
BBC

Transfer rumours: Tchouameni, Silva, Martinez, Nkunku, Ronaldo, Ramsay

Liverpool are ahead of Real Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Monaco's 22-year-old France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. (Marca via Metro) Barcelona want to sign 27-year-old Manchester City's Portugal midfielder Bernardo Silva. (Mundo Deportivo) Arsenal could be thwarted in their bid to sign 24-year-old Argentina forward Lautaro Martinez with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Europe’s top clubs told to ditch ‘juvenile daydreams’ of Champions League changes

Europe’s top clubs have been told to ditch their “juvenile daydreams” and listen to supporters in what could be a key week for Champions League reform.Uefa’s executive committee is poised to vote in Vienna on Tuesday on the most significant format changes to Europe’s premier club competition for a generation.However, there is disagreement on the best way forward.Europe’s clubs, via the European Club Association (ECA), have previously endorsed an increase in matches from six to 10 in an expanded 36-team league phase.They also support granting two teams who miss out on conventional qualification a place in the league phase based...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freiburg#Union Berlin#Europa League#Ap#Bayer Leverkusen#The Champions League#Wolfsburg 1 0#Borussia Dortmund#Schick Leverkusen#European
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Parade FA Women’s Championship Trophy Around Anfield

The Liverpool FC Women’s team finished up their season a little over a week ago, finishing atop the FA Women’s Championship table. They were dominant through their 22 game season, finishing 11 points ahead of the London City Lionesses. In recognition of their achievement, Matt Beard’s side was...
SOCCER
theScore

Xavi: Barcelona won't sign Haaland due to financial issues

La Liga-imposed financial constraints at Barcelona will prevent the Catalan club from launching a pursuit of Erling Haaland this summer, manager Xavi confirmed. "It is very difficult because of the economic situation," Xavi said in a news conference Monday, as translated by ESPN's Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens, after being asked about Barca missing out on the coveted Norwegian. "I can't lie to you, that is the reality.
SOCCER
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
Country
Germany
theScore

La Liga roundup: Atletico beat weakened Real Madrid, Sevilla get draw

Madrid, May 8, 2022 (AFP) - Atletico Madrid won a La Liga derby against Real Madrid for the first time in six years on Sunday as a 1-0 victory left Diego Simeone's side on the cusp of securing Champions League qualification. Yannick Carrasco's first-half penalty proved enough at the Wanda...
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
433K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy