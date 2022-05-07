ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Amanda Berry reflects on kidnapping, honored 9 years after escape

By Suzanne Stratford
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LMqEz_0fWLWZJe00

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nine years ago, law enforcement swarmed Seymour Avenue in Cleveland after a heroic call came to 911 from Amanda Berry that said, “I’m here, I’m free now.”

Amanda had gone missing 10 years earlier as a teenager but escaped through an unlocked door with her very young daughter, Gina DeJesus and Michelle Knight, who had all also been abused and held captive.

“I try not to think about it, but it’s like the dates on the calendar don’t let you forget,” said Amanda. “Yeah, I still think about it when the month comes.”

Water break closes Youngstown intersection through weekend

But this anniversary, she was in for an incredible surprise.

Inside FOX 8 studio Friday morning, U.S. Marshals surrounded her once again with hugs and kindness, bringing with them a big announcement.

“It’s great to honor individuals that deserve it and Amanda Berry deserves it,” said Pete Elliott, U.S. Marshal of the Northern District of Ohio.

For more than five years, Amanda has partnered with FOX 8 Team to help bring home others who are missing.

She also recorded an impactful PSA for the U.S. Marshals.

“A PSA for deputies who are coming on and interested in working missing kid cases,” said U.S. Marshals Asst. Chief Anne Murphy.

In the PSA, Amanda talks about how her mother never gave up looking for her daughter and continually hounded law enforcement and media to spread the word and search for Amanda.

Amanda even remembers seeing her mother on television at vigils.

“That just gave me so much hope, like she’s still fighting for me. She’s still out there and my sister as well,” said Amanda.

Lowellville cancels classes, reschedules prom after shooting

In the PSA, she tells deputies, agents and officers to “fight like a mother, to fight like my mother. My mom made sure people believed in my case and I need you to believe in each case you take on.”

Sadly, Amanda’s mother passed away before she escaped.

“I thought I would come home to my mom. I didn’t get a chance to do that so that’s the only thing that hurts,” she said with tears welling in her eyes.

That’s why she works tirelessly to bring others home and says she will never stop.

For all of her efforts, Amanda has now won the 69th Annual Attorney General’s Award.

“It’s a top award in the whole United States of America and here in Northern Ohio, only one in the country,” said Elliott, “She’s making a difference in kids’ lives, she’s making a difference for generations to come.”

U.S. Marshals in the Northern District of Ohio are also being recognized for recovering dozens of children in Operation Safety Net, along with Gina DeJesus, Survivor and Founder of The Cleveland Center for Missing Persons, Andy Fishman, FOX 8 News Director and Carrie Young, FOX 8 News Producer.

“So that’s saying a lot about the work that we do together and partnerships together and says a lot about Amanda Berry,” said Elliott.

Amanda is honored and grateful but also taking it in stride.

“I just tell people, ‘I’m just Amanda, just Amanda and here to do the best that I can and anything I can to help them,’” she said, encouraging people with missing loved ones or who are out there on their own to never give up hope.

“I know it sounds so cliché to never give up hope, but really hope is all you have sometimes,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Crime & Safety
Youngstown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Youngstown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Elliott
Person
Michelle Knight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#Missing Person#Wjw#U S Marshal#Fox 8 Team#The U S Marshals#Psa
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy