Simon Murray sinks Dunfermline as Queen’s Park send play-off rivals down

Dunfermline have been relegated from the cinch Championship after suffering a 1-0 defeat by Queen’s Park in the second leg of their play-off semi-final.

Simon Murray struck the only goal of the two-legged tie in the 89th minute to keep alive his side’s hopes of promotion, consigning the 10-man Pars to the third tier.

Efe Ambrose almost gave Dunfermline the lead in the first half but was denied by a fine save from Calum Ferrie.

The Pars’ hopes were hit with 20 minutes to go when Ambrose was shown a straight red card for bringing down Murray.

And the Spiders made full use of the extra man to snatch victory late on as Murray struck his seventh goal of the season.

