Premier League

Southampton fans turn on Ralph Hasenhuttl after Brentford defeat

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl faced the wrath of his own supporters as his side were comfortably beaten at Brentford.

The Bees eased to a 3-0 victory as skipper Pontus Jansson and recalled Yoane Wissa struck in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer’s first Brentford goal all-but rubber-stamped their top-flight status.

Saints, meanwhile, are stuttering towards the end of the season and are still not mathematically safe from the drop, albeit a catastrophic series of results would be required to see Hasenhuttl’s side relegated.

They never looked like winning just a second league game in their last 10 and Hasenhuttl’s hopes of a strong end to the campaign are all-but over.

He had called for more goals from his forwards and refreshed his frontline as Adam Armstrong and Armando Broja came back into the starting XI, but the Austrian ended the afternoon facing something of a mutiny from the away end.

Saints were fast out of the blocks, Broja stinging the palms of David Raya only to then be flagged offside before Stuart Armstrong dragged a shot wide from a tight angle.

But it was the hosts who should have taken the lead as Rico Henry’s low centre fizzed across the box where Mathias Jensen failed to convert from close range.

That seemed to spark Brentford into life and Wissa forced Fraser Forster into a low stop before the Bees struck twice in rapid succession.

Jansson opened the scoring as he turned home Ivan Toney’s drilled pass for his second goal in four games.

The lead was doubled just 79 seconds later, referee Michael Salisbury doing well to give Brentford an advantage as Christian Eriksen was fouled, the loose ball falling for Wissa who made no mistake with a cool finish past Forster.

Wissa missed a glorious chance to extend the lead further still as Eriksen’s free-kick was knocked back across goal to the forward, who turned over under close pressure.

Adam Armstrong thought he had halved the deficit just before the break but his smart finish was ruled out for offside as Brentford deservedly went in ahead.

There was less goalmouth action in the second half, Broja seeing calls for a penalty turned down after Raya had swiped at a loose ball and missed.

The Brentford goalkeeper palmed away a good strike from substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi as the visitors attempted to stage a late rally.

James Ward-Prowse has again proven his free-kick abilities this season and the Saints skipper saw a deflected set-piece flash over the bar.

Brentford went down the other end and missed a string of chances, with Toney’s miskick the worst of the bunch as Southampton survived a goalmouth scramble.

The points were soon wrapped up, however, as Ajer skipped over a Kyle Walker-Peters challenge and finished between the legs of Forster.

The goal heralded a negative reaction from the travelling Southampton fans, who rained down chants of “you don’t know what you’re doing” and “you’re getting sacked in the morning” as Hasenhuttl watched on.

For Brentford, a first Premier League season could yet end in style with Thomas Frank’s side now having reached 43 points, the same as their fellow promoted clubs – Watford and Norwich – combined.

Relegated Watford down to bare bones for Everton clash

Watford manager Roy Hodgson admitted Watford have been gripped by an injury crisis and have nine new injuries following their relegation at Crystal Palace at the weekend. Ismaila Sarr and Emmanuel Dennis reported knee problems on Tuesday and will be assessed ahead of the game, while Tom Cleverley, Imran Louza, Juraj Kucka, Kiko Femenia, Joshua King, Shaqai Forde and Nicolas Nkoulou are also all either injured or sick.
Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
A closer look at the battle for survival in the Premier League

The battle for Premier League survival is fast approaching the point of no return with only one place remaining after the latest round of fixtures. Watford will join Norwich in next season’s Sky Bet Championship as a result of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace, but with Aston Villa, Brentford and Newcastle all nine points clear of the bottom three and effectively, if not yet mathematically safe, the field for the final push is now taking shape.
Watford in midst of ‘injury crisis’ ahead of Everton clash

Roy Hodgson admits Watford are battling an “injury crisis”, with a host of players ruled out since their relegation was confirmed against Crystal Palace on Sunday. Wilfied Zaha’s first-half penalty proved the final nail in the Hornets’ coffin as a sixth straight defeat condemned them to Championship football next season.
Antonio Conte accuses Jurgen Klopp of looking for excuses after draw with Spurs

Antonio Conte says Jurgen Klopp was looking for an “excuse or an alibi” when he criticised Tottenham’s style of play following their 1-1 draw on Saturday. Spurs were more than worthy of their point after they put in a resilient defensive display to stop the title chasers and they could easily have left Anfield with all three points had they been more clinical in attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United are as desperate for points as Celtic

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen insists they are as desperate for points as title-chasing Celtic ahead of their crucial clash at Tannadice. Celtic will officially be crowned cinch Premiership champions unless they lose and Rangers win against Ross County. Hoops fans are travelling to Tayside anticipating a party but United...
SOCCER
Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery. However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery. Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee)...
Stephen Robinson aims to continue building at St Mirren

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson aims to continue building on and off the park after the club secured their top-flight status but admits he is hampered in his ability to experiment. Saints host Livingston on Wednesday after consecutive wins and clean sheets against cinch Premiership bottom two St Johnstone and...
Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has assured Joe Lewis he remains prominent in his thoughts for next season even though he plans to bring in a new goalkeeper. The 34-year-old club captain has made more than 200 appearances for the Dons since arriving in 2016, but his form has dipped this term, leading to speculation about whether his time as number one at Pittodrie is coming to an end.
