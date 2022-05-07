ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Edinburgh to meet Annan in play-off final after brushing past Dumbarton

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=492dam_0fWLWIYX00

Edinburgh City advanced to the play-off final for promotion into League One after drawing their semi-final second leg with Dumbarton 1-1.

Edinburgh won Tuesday’s first leg 4-1 with two goals from Ouzy See and a goalless first half kept them firmly in control of the tie.

Dumbarton made a quadruple substitution nine minutes into the second half in an attempt to change matters and it paid dividends within two minutes as Kalvin Orsi set up fellow newcomer Kristoffer Syvertsen to pull a goal back.

But Ryan Shanley struck emphatically in the 64th minute to restore the three-goal margin at 5-2 on aggregate.

That was how it stayed, with See missing a chance to add another coat of gloss as City eased into the final against Annan.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Premier League clubs set to benefit from Champions League overhaul

The Champions League could feature five English clubs on a regular basis from 2024 after a major overhaul of the competition was agreed on Tuesday – and up to seven in exceptional circumstances. More than a year of intense debate about the best way forward for Europe’s premier club...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dumbarton#Brushing#Drawing#League One
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

Fire me out of a cannon to Europa League final – Ally McCoist

Ally McCoist has joked he would gladly be fired out of a cannon to get to see Rangers play in the Europa League final in Seville next week. Tens of thousands of Gers fans have been scrambling for flights and tickets since last Thursday when Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side beat RB Leipzig in the semi-final at Ibrox to set up a meeting with another Bundesliga outfit, Eintracht Frankfurt, in the May 18 final in Spain.
UEFA
newschain

Stephen Robinson aims to continue building at St Mirren

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson aims to continue building on and off the park after the club secured their top-flight status but admits he is hampered in his ability to experiment. Saints host Livingston on Wednesday after consecutive wins and clean sheets against cinch Premiership bottom two St Johnstone and...
SOCCER
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
newschain

Charles to read Queen’s Speech in historic development

The Prince of Wales and Duke of Cambridge will open Parliament on the Queen’s behalf in a historic, unprecedented move which will see Charles read the Queen’s Speech. The monarch, 96, reluctantly pulled out of the major ceremonial occasion – nearly 60 years after she last missed it – following advice from her royal doctors as she continues to experience “episodic mobility problems”.
POLITICS
newschain

Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has assured Joe Lewis he remains prominent in his thoughts for next season even though he plans to bring in a new goalkeeper. The 34-year-old club captain has made more than 200 appearances for the Dons since arriving in 2016, but his form has dipped this term, leading to speculation about whether his time as number one at Pittodrie is coming to an end.
MLS
newschain

Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United are as desperate for points as Celtic

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen insists they are as desperate for points as title-chasing Celtic ahead of their crucial clash at Tannadice. Celtic will officially be crowned cinch Premiership champions unless they lose and Rangers win against Ross County. Hoops fans are travelling to Tayside anticipating a party but United...
SOCCER
newschain

Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery. However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery. Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee)...
SOCCER
newschain

Stoute ready to take the wraps off Derby hope Desert Crown

Sir Michael Stoute insists Desert Crown is “not a spectacular homeworker” ahead of his highly-anticipated reappearance in the Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York. The master of Freemason Lodge has saddled six previous winners of the recognised Derby trial, with both Shahrastani (1986) and North Light...
ANIMALS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy