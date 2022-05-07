ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

5 Sioux Falls Homes For Sale Right Now With Cool Pools

By Ben Davis
Hot 104.7
Hot 104.7
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is on the way to Sioux Falls. So who wouldn't like a little backyard pool paradise to hang out with family and friends?. Check out these 5 cool...

hot1047.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
Hot 104.7

Daughtry at The District in Sioux Falls

One of the most successful American Idol contestants is coming to Sioux Falls this summer. And Hot 104.7 has tickets for you!. Pepper Entertainment announced today that Daughtry will be live at The District on Monday, July 25, 2022. And Hot 104.7 has chances for you to win tickets on the air and here on the Hot 104.7 app and Hot1047.com.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

Top Ten Homes Under $25k For Sale In Minnesota

Who says home prices are too high? Not when it comes to these ten properties listed below. Granted none of them are move-in ready, but they cost less than the price of a new midsized sedan. All these properties are single-family homes, not manufactured or condos. Throw a bit of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

5 Amazing Mansions Worth Millions For Sale In Minnesota

How about doing a little dreaming? Have you ever thought about what it'd be like to live in a multi-million dollar mansion in Minnesota? Me too. Check out some of these unbelievable properties that are for sale in Minnesota right now. Minnesota's Must See World's Largest Roadside Attractions. If you...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
Hot 104.7

Historic 1888 South Dakota Barber Shop Now A $240K Home For Sale

This historic 1888 South Dakota Barbershop is remodeled and ready for you to move in and make your home. You'll have to provide your own barber pole, shampoo, and scissors. Not long after Wild Bill Hickock was shot and Sheriff Seth Bullock was running drunk cowboys off the streets folks from Deadwood may have wandered 14 miles down the road to the Barber Shop in Whitewood, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Hot 104.7

Not One, Not Two, But Three New Openings at Empire Mall

The Empire Mall in SIoux Falls is bustling with new activity!. This time, two retailers and a restaurant are now calling the Empire Mall home. First up, Thyme Cafe. Thyme Cafe started in Lennox and is now located in the food court next to Taco John's. Thyme cafe will offer a build your own pasta bar, fresh salads, and personal pizzas.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Luxury Homes#Barbecue Grill#Mansions#Housing List#Zillow
Hot 104.7

Gas Prices Soar Over $4.00 In Sioux Falls and South Dakota

For a number of reasons, gas prices are continuing to rise throughout the country. South Dakota is no stranger to the growing prices at the pump. Just overnight, Sioux Falls gas prices went up another $.20 a gallon. So how high will gas prices be in South Dakota? What's the national average for gas prices?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Hot 104.7

Love Cheese? Don’t Miss ‘Curd Fest’ in Brooten, MN this June

Calling all cheese lovers, Curd Fest is once again returning to Redhead Creamery in Brooten, Minnesota this June. This year Curd Fest is going to be bigger than ever. This year they're introducing a Celebrity Milking Competition featuring the Resident Redhead (Alise Sjorstrom), Princess Kay of the Milky Way, and other local favorites. There will also be an opportunity to bottle feed a baby calf, and you can see how milk is harvested during the afternoon.
BROOTEN, MN
Hot 104.7

Lightning Bolt Strikes And Kills Deer Herd In Wisconsin

I ran across this story from the archives of OutdoorLife.com from 2010. Besides being sad story, it is a classic tale of the shear force of Mother Nature and natural selection. Although there have been a number of these deadly lightning strikes killing herds of deer around the world, this...
KENOSHA, WI
Hot 104.7

Will the ‘Eta Aquarid’ Meteor Shower Be Visible in South Dakota?

If you're a stargazer there's a meteor shower happening throughout the month of May that might be worth your time to check out. It's called the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and according to the folks at NASA, it will be viewable to people located in both the Northern and Southern hemispheres during peak hours, which in this case will be the hours just before dawn.
ASTRONOMY
Hot 104.7

Hot 104.7

Sioux Falls, SD
7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy