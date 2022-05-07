13 Wonderful Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Downtown Las Vegas (2022)
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .
Mother’s Day is this weekend. From specials on flowers and skin care to bomb brunches, here’s how you can treat mom to something special in Downtown Las Vegas:
- The Tiny Bloom inside Fergusons Downtown offers specials on bouquets and arrangements, starting at $65. Available for pickup only.
- Make an appointment for a facial treatment at The Layer Lounge on Mother’s Day and mom receives a complimentary enhancement, treats and more.
- Celebrate mom with an hour long photoshoot (up to 6 people per appointment) at Yellow the Photo Studio for $143. Receive 10 edited photos + an 8×10 print.
- Oscar’s Steakhouse gives away a $200 dining credit in honor of Mother’s Day. Enter by May 5 at the link in their bio.
- The Beauty Shoppe holds Mother’s Day specials with floral bouquets by Haley and Erin of Lucid Juliet Floral for $65, nail and waxing services and more. May 5-8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- The Good Wolf Lifestyle Co. celebrates on Friday, May 6 with local couture designer Terry Baxter, fresh flowers for mom, sips and more. 11am-6pm
- Off The Threads throws a two-day celebration with vintage clothing, vendors, drinks + more. May 6 from 3-8pm and May 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Moms get a free mimosa or dessert with purchase of an entree at Siegel’s 1941 inside the El Cortez Hotel and Casino.
- La Comida in Downtown Las Vegas kicks off its weekend brunch just in time for Mother’s Day brunch, starting at 9am with a Baja-inspired menu, mimosas and margaritas.
- Peyote throws the Mother of All Brunches with a special three-course, two-hour dining experience featuring Challah French Toast, Shrimp Ceviche, Chilaquiles, Shrimp Tacos, Mushroom Croque Madame, Steak and Eggs + more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $50 per person at the link in SecretBurger’s Instagram bio.
- ISI Group , a local art agency, throws a Mother’s Day edition of its Second Sunday art in the park series at Container Park with dozens of local vendors, live entertainment, food + more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Main St. Provisions serves a Mother’s Day dinner feast featuring truffled pasture bird, wood roasted ratatouille, farmer’s cheese grit cakes, charcoal fry bread with charred carrot hummus + more. Feeds four. $180, 4p.m. to 9 p.m.
- The Pepper Club celebrates with a special 3-course menu that includes a free glass of bubbly for mom. Reserve your spot at the link in their bio.
Looking for an extravagant gift for mom at an affordable price? Write her a special message on a billboard through Shoutable.
Comments / 0