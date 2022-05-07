13 Wonderful Ways to Celebrate Mother’s Day in Downtown Las Vegas (2022)

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

Mother’s Day is this weekend. From specials on flowers and skin care to bomb brunches, here’s how you can treat mom to something special in Downtown Las Vegas:

Oscar’s Steakhouse Tiny Bloom Peyote

The Tiny Bloom inside Fergusons Downtown offers specials on bouquets and arrangements, starting at $65. Available for pickup only.

Make an appointment for a facial treatment at The Layer Lounge on Mother’s Day and mom receives a complimentary enhancement, treats and more.

Celebrate mom with an hour long photoshoot (up to 6 people per appointment) at Yellow the Photo Studio for $143. Receive 10 edited photos + an 8×10 print.

Oscar’s Steakhouse gives away a $200 dining credit in honor of Mother’s Day. Enter by May 5 at the link in their bio.

The Beauty Shoppe holds Mother’s Day specials with floral bouquets by Haley and Erin of Lucid Juliet Floral for $65, nail and waxing services and more. May 5-8, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Good Wolf Lifestyle Co. celebrates on Friday, May 6 with local couture designer Terry Baxter, fresh flowers for mom, sips and more. 11am-6pm

Off The Threads throws a two-day celebration with vintage clothing, vendors, drinks + more. May 6 from 3-8pm and May 7 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moms get a free mimosa or dessert with purchase of an entree at Siegel’s 1941 inside the El Cortez Hotel and Casino.

La Comida in Downtown Las Vegas kicks off its weekend brunch just in time for Mother’s Day brunch, starting at 9am with a Baja-inspired menu, mimosas and margaritas.

Peyote throws the Mother of All Brunches with a special three-course, two-hour dining experience featuring Challah French Toast, Shrimp Ceviche, Chilaquiles, Shrimp Tacos, Mushroom Croque Madame, Steak and Eggs + more. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $50 per person at the link in SecretBurger’s Instagram bio.

ISI Group , a local art agency, throws a Mother’s Day edition of its Second Sunday art in the park series at Container Park with dozens of local vendors, live entertainment, food + more. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Main St. Provisions serves a Mother’s Day dinner feast featuring truffled pasture bird, wood roasted ratatouille, farmer’s cheese grit cakes, charcoal fry bread with charred carrot hummus + more. Feeds four. $180, 4p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Pepper Club celebrates with a special 3-course menu that includes a free glass of bubbly for mom. Reserve your spot at the link in their bio.

Looking for an extravagant gift for mom at an affordable price? Write her a special message on a billboard through Shoutable.