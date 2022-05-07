ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullins, SC

Mullins man charged following human trafficking investigation

By Alexx Altman-Devilbiss
wpde.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man from Mullins is facing charges in connection to a human trafficking investigation. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Adam Johnathan Rogers, 22, was...

wpde.com

Comments / 1

Related
WCBD Count on 2

WCSO arrests man on murder charges after shooting 2 in Bloomingvale

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection to a shooting that killed two on Saturday. According to Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting report on Thurgood Marshall Highway in the Bloomingvale area. Deputies arrived on the scene to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. An investigation revealed […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WRBL News 3

Police investigating deadly officer-involved shooting in South Carolina; officer hospitalized

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Marion. Marion Police Department Chief Tony Flowers says officers were sent to the area of East Liberty Street and Main Street around 4 a.m. Thursday. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson says one person died and an […]
MARION COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Marion County, SC
Mullins, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Mullins, SC
Marion County, SC
Crime & Safety
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
WBTW News13

1-year-old left abandoned in South Carolina parking lot, officials say

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities say a one-year-old was left abandoned in a parking lot near Ladson early Monday morning. Dorchester County deputies were dispatched to a location near Ladson Road and Dorchester Road around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle at the Coopers Ridge Apartments. Deputies located the vehicle in […]
LADSON, SC
WBTW News13

Police: Explosives, drug lab found at North Carolina home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Explosives and an “active drug lab” were found inside a home in Albemarle on Tuesday, according to the Albemarle Police Department. Officers said they responded to a home in the 1500 block of Holbrook Court after receiving a report that a man was threatening violence. When they arrived, police […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy