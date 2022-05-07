ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando Fringe Festival returns to Loch Haven Park with new venues and shows

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
Orlando Fringe

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fringe is back with some new changes to make this year’s Orlando Fringe one to remember.

Orlando Fringe announced details for the 31st Annual Orlando International Fringe Theatre Festival.

This year’s festival will take place at Orlando’s Loch Haven Park from May 17-30.

A new color venue is being added to the festival this year. The Teal Venue will be located at The Renaissance Theatre, located on the corner of Orange Avenue and Princeton Boulevard.

Orlando Fringe is the longest-running theatre festival of its kind in the United States, and this year will host the World Fringe Congress.

The WFC is a meeting of Fringe producers, managers, directors and leaders, aiming to strengthen the World Fringe sector through learning and sharing.

More than 70 delegates from around the world will attend the WFC, which will be held at the Orlando Science Center from May 19-23.

Visual Fringe, the visual art portion of the festival, is getting its own space in the Patron’s Room at Orlando Shakes.

Festival-goers will have the chance to participate in workshops, classes, crafts, demonstrations, and other events.

The “Bring Your Own Venue” program is back. The BYOV is a chance for local businesses to offer performances in their buildings. They are included in the festival, yet are not managed by the festival. This year, the BYOVs at Fringe will feature 20 different shows at The Abbey, Stardust Lounge and Savoy on Orange Avenue.

Also returning this year are party pods, which are being renamed “cabanas”. Attendees who purchase a cabana will have a dedicated tent on the lawn all day with seating, complimentary drinks, and bar service.

The official opening and ribbon-cutting will take place on May 17 at 7 p.m.

If you cannot make the festival in person, Fringe announced the return of Digifringe from June 3-17, which will feature digital versions of some of the shows.

To find more information about the Fringe Festival, click here.

