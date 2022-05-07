ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Sox's Jarren Duran: Sent back down

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Duran was optioned to Triple-A Worcester on Saturday. Duran was called up by the Red Sox on Friday, and he went 1-for-4 with...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, prior to a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, the notion of returning to the rotation changed. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Ralph Garza: Sent down Monday

Garza was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Garza was called up by the Rays on Saturday, and he made two relief appearances during his brief stint in the majors. He allowed a run on a hit and a walk in three innings but will head back to Durham after Calvin Faucher was called up Monday.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Set to rejoin big club

The Cubs will recall Schwindel from Triple-A Iowa ahead of Monday's game in San Diego, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports. Chicago optioned Schwindel to Triple-A just one day ago, so in order for him to be eligible to rejoin the big club, the Cubs will have to place another player on the injured list. Before being demoted, Schwindel had handled an everyday role for the Cubs at either first base or designated hitter, hitting .209 with five extra-base hits in 96 plate appearances. Because of his earlier struggles, Schwindel may have to settle for a part-time role during his upcoming stint with the big club unless the Cubs place another everyday position player on the IL.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Lucas Gilbreath: Back to big-league club

Gilbreath was recalled by the Rockies on Saturday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Gilbreath had a brief stint with the big-league club earlier this season, but he allowed six earned runs while posting a 3:4 K:BB across 3.1 innings out of the bullpen. Justin Lawrence was optioned in the corresponding move.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench for nightcap

Herrera is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera made his second straight start in center field in the Phillies' 3-2 win in Game 1 of the twin bill, going hitless with two strikeouts over four at-bats. He'll get a breather for the nightcap, enabling Roman Quinn to get a look in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Receives first big-league call-up

The Phillies recalled Morales from Double-A Reading on Sunday. He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Zach Eflin, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Mets in what amounts to a spot start in place of Eflin, but Morales could be needed to provide length out of the bullpen behind Sanchez. The 22-year-old Morales has served as a multi-inning arm out of the Reading bullpen this season, recording more than three outs in seven of his nine relief appearances while logging a 0.55 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 16.1 frames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Johnny Cueto: Remaining in minors for now

Cueto's will make at least one more start for Triple-A Charlotte, Scot Gregor of the Chicago Daily Herald reports. Cueto signed a minor-league deal with the White Sox in early April and has been building up in the minors after missing nearly all of camp. Chicago has yet to call him up despite the fact that Lance Lynn (knee) is expected to be out until early June, a decision that seems defensible given that Cueto has allowed seven runs in 10.1 innings across three starts for Charlotte. His deal has a May 15 opt-out, so the White Sox will have to make a decision soon on whether or not he'll be part of the rotation going forward.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Johnson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Johnson hit the 10-day injured list in late April with right elbow tendinitis, and while he remains without a clear timetable, he'll now be ineligible to return before late June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Padres to claim Sergio Alcantara off waivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Denied save opportunity

Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out one across 0.2 innings Sunday to record a hold against Boston. Ruiz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks was unavailable. He allowed a leadoff double but then rebounded to retire the next two batters he faced. Even so, Ruiz was pulled after only seven pitches and Bennett Sousa instead recorded a one-out save. Positively, Ruiz did record his seventh hold of the season, and he has maintained a 2.61 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Angels' Taylor Ward: Not in Monday's lineup

Ward isn't starting Monday against the Rays, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Ward started in the last four games and went 4-for-13 with three runs, six walks and six strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Jack Mayfield starts in right field and bats sixth.
ANAHEIM, CA

