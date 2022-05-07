ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Twins' Gary Sanchez: Added to lineup

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Sanchez was added to the lineup for Saturday's game against the Athletics, Dan...

www.cbssports.com

Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 5/9/22

NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: Yankees uber-prospect Jasson Dominguez homered on Friday, the second time in the young season that he has left the yard. However, he is scuffling in Low-A: In 101 plate appearances before Sunday, he is hitting .223/.277/.351 with an 83 wRC+. The Yankees had him repeat Low-A this year, because he merely held his own last year instead of dominating there. But this time, according to what a scout told Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, he’s going in the wrong direction.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Which former Yankees are performing best with their new teams?

During the offseason, the Yankees said goodbye to a handful of their mainstays from the last few seasons as well as several players closer to the fringes. Some of these guys were fan favorites, while others divided opinions in rather spectacular and polarized fashions. Now that we’re a month into the season, let’s check in on how those traded Yankees are adjusting to their new teams.
MLB
FOX Sports

Correa avoids major injury, division-leading Twins on a roll

Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins dodged a major problem this past week. There were initial concerns that Correa might have a broken finger after Thursday night's game at Baltimore, but instead it was only bruised. The Twins, who have won 14 of 17, lead the AL Central by three games.
MLB
FOX Sports

Phillies host New York Mets, look to break home slide

LINE: Mets -115, Phillies -105; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the New York Mets looking to stop their three-game home slide. Philadelphia is 11-15 overall and 8-8 at home. The Phillies have the third-best team slugging percentage in the majors at .409. New York...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Reuters

Four Twins pitchers shut out A’s, 1-0

Sonny Gray struck out seven in four scoreless innings in his return from the injured list Saturday afternoon, as four Minnesota pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout and the Twins held on for a 1-0 victory over the visiting Oakland Athletics. Jorge Polanco hit a solo homer in the sixth...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton: Blasts sixth homer

Stanton went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in the Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader versus Texas. The slugger's third-inning blast provided the Yankees' only two runs of the game in the nightcap of the twin bill. Stanton played DH in the first contest of the day, going 0-for-2 with a walk and a sacrifice fly, before manning right field in the second game. He's slashing .260/.294/.450 with six homers and 19 RBI on the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six shutout innings

Freeland allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Freeland was engaged in an improbable pitchers' duel with Zach Davies, and he limited the Diamondbacks to five singles. He primarily kept the ball on the ground to avoid any damage and also generated 12 swinging strikes on 89 pitches. Freeland has delivered a 1.57 ERA with a 19:5 K:BB across his last four starts spanning 23 frames.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Adds another steal

Mateo went 1-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-1 win over the Royals. Mateo sparked the Orioles' fifth-inning rally with an RBI single before stealing second and scoring on a Trey Mancini single. This extended Mateo's hitting streak to five games, and he's gone 6-for-19 (.316) in that span. The 26-year-old owns a .242/.280/.358 slash line with nine steals, a home run, seven RBI and 10 runs scored through 28 contests.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, prior to a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, the notion of returning to the rotation changed. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
MLB
CBS Sports

White Sox's Liam Hendriks: Blows save after grand slam

Hendriks allowed two runs on two hits in Monday's loss to the Guardians. He recorded one out and was charged with a blown save. The White Sox entered the ninth inning with an 8-2 lead but Hendriks was called in after Tanner Banks struggled. The veteran righty proceeded to serve up a grand slam to Josh Naylor to send the game to extra innings. His ERA jumped to 4.61 through 13.2 innings after blowing a save for the first time since his season debut.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Reds' Phillip Diehl: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Reds designated Diehl for assignment Monday. He'll end up losing his spot on both the Reds' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Cincinnati needing an opening on the latter for Luis Castillo (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in advance of his start Monday against the Brewers. During his nearly two-week stint with the big club, Diehl appeared in five games out of the bullpen and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

MLB picks: How long can Yankees stay atop loaded AL East with Blue Jays, Rays battling for division supremacy?

Heading into the 2022 season, the American League East figured to be one of the most competitive and fun divisions to follow. Leaving aside a team that has felt like it is perpetually rebuilding, there were four teams looking to contend. The Red Sox were only two wins from the World Series in 2021, the Blue Jays looked primed for a serious World Series push, the Rays were the two-time defending division champions and the Yankees were coming off a 92-win season that felt disappointing.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Nationals to start 3-game series

New York Mets (20-9, first in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (10-20, fifth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (4-1, 2.43 ERA, .90 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-5, 7.16 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the New York Mets...
MLB
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Pete Alonso powers Mets to DH split vs. Phillies

EditorsNote: changes game header to game 2; tweaks lede; fixes spelling of sanchez first name in 5th graf; minor edits elsewhere. Pete Alonso hit two home runs, a single and drove in five runs as the New York Mets salvaged a doubleheader split with a 6-1 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Orioles' Shed Long: Starting rehab assignment

Long (lower leg) is set to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Long signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles in February, but he's been nursing a lower leg injury and yet to make his season debut. The 26-year-old played in 34 games with the Mariners in 2021, producing a .198/.258/.360 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and a stolen base. Once healthy, Long will need to impress at Triple-A Norfolk to earn another shot in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD

