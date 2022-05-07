ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox's Enrique Hernandez: Reinstated from COVID-19 IL

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Hernandez (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Saturday. Although Hernandez had been feeling under...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Boston Red Sox desperation leads to Carlos Martinez

To call the Boston Red Sox pitching staff a disaster would be an understatement. Their best option for the ninth inning, Garrett Whitlock, was moved into the rotation as a necessity. Matt Barnes, the presumed closer, has been the equivalent of dousing a fire with kerosine. Other pitchers that were expected to be key parts of the bullpen have struggled mightily. Add that ineffective bullpen to a disappointing offense and a rotation that is three arms deep at this point, and it is easy to see why the Red Sox have been such a disappointment.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Don Orsillo to call Boston Red Sox’s game vs. Braves on Tuesday for TBS; Hazel Mae will be sideline reporter

Don Orsillo will call the Boston Red Sox’s game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday for TBS. First pitch is at 7:20 p.m. at Truist Park. Orsillo, who worked as the Red Sox’s primary play-by-play announcer for NESN from 2001-15, now serves as the voice of the San Diego Padres. He also works games nationally for TBS, including the postseason.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Becoming reliever?

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Weaver (elbow) is working his way back as a reliever, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Weaver was part of the Diamondbacks' projected rotation during spring training, prior to a thumb injury late in training camp scrapped those plans. The right-hander opened the regular season in the bullpen, presumably to build up innings and pitch count on the path to being a starter again, but he suffered a pronator strain that landed him on the injured list. Apparently, the notion of returning to the rotation changed. Weaver has been throwing bullpen sessions with long toss in between. The Diamondbacks hope he can pitch in an extended spring training game soon.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
City
Boston, MA
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
Health
CBS Sports

Padres' Tim Hill: Out with shoulder inflammation

Hill landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to shoulder inflammation, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Hill has struggled to start the season, striking out just one batter in 5.2 innings while giving up seven runs on 11 hits. He'll now miss potentially an extended period, though the team hasn't specified exactly when he's expected back. Ray Kerr was recalled to give the Padres another lefty in the bullpen in Hill's absence.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom: Exits with ankle contusion

Wisdom exited the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Dodgers with a left ankle contusion, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports. Wisdom left the game in the sixth inning after appearing uncomfortable during a swing. X-rays returned negative, so he should be considered day-to-day until further details emerge. Nick Madrigal entered the game at second base to replace Wisdom while Jonathan Villar shifted to the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Orioles' Shed Long: Starting rehab assignment

Long (lower leg) is set to begin his rehab assignment with Single-A Delmarva, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports. Long signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles in February, but he's been nursing a lower leg injury and yet to make his season debut. The 26-year-old played in 34 games with the Mariners in 2021, producing a .198/.258/.360 slash line with four homers, 17 RBI and a stolen base. Once healthy, Long will need to impress at Triple-A Norfolk to earn another shot in the big leagues.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Reinstated#Mlb#Red Sox#Covid 19 Il#Triple A Worcester
CBS Sports

Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Sports

Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tommy Pham: Heads to bench Sunday

Pham is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates. Pham has started 20 straight games since missing some time in mid-April with a hand issue, and he'll receive a breather in Sunday's series finale. The 34-year-old hit well during that stretch with a .270/.357/.500 slash line, four home runs, seven RBI and 13 runs. TJ Friedl, Albert Almora and Tyler Naquin will start from left to right in the outfield.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Phillies' Francisco Morales: Receives first big-league call-up

The Phillies recalled Morales from Double-A Reading on Sunday. He'll join the 26-man active roster as a replacement for Zach Eflin, who was placed on the COVID-19-related injured list in a corresponding move. Meanwhile, Cristopher Sanchez is scheduled to start the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with Mets in what amounts to a spot start in place of Eflin, but Morales could be needed to provide length out of the bullpen behind Sanchez. The 22-year-old Morales has served as a multi-inning arm out of the Reading bullpen this season, recording more than three outs in seven of his nine relief appearances while logging a 0.55 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 28:6 K:BB across 16.1 frames.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Padres' Pierce Johnson: Shifts to 60-day injured list

Johnson (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Monday. Johnson hit the 10-day injured list in late April with right elbow tendinitis, and while he remains without a clear timetable, he'll now be ineligible to return before late June. The move clears space on the 40-man roster for the Padres to claim Sergio Alcantara off waivers.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Jose Ruiz: Denied save opportunity

Ruiz allowed one hit and struck out one across 0.2 innings Sunday to record a hold against Boston. Ruiz was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning because Liam Hendriks was unavailable. He allowed a leadoff double but then rebounded to retire the next two batters he faced. Even so, Ruiz was pulled after only seven pitches and Bennett Sousa instead recorded a one-out save. Positively, Ruiz did record his seventh hold of the season, and he has maintained a 2.61 ERA with a 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across 10.1 innings.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Retreats to bench for nightcap

Herrera is out of the lineup for the second game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Mets, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. Herrera made his second straight start in center field in the Phillies' 3-2 win in Game 1 of the twin bill, going hitless with two strikeouts over four at-bats. He'll get a breather for the nightcap, enabling Roman Quinn to get a look in center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy