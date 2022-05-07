ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Derby Day: Wiener dogs race in the Oregon District

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1veFMd_0fWLQ1qh00

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Can’t make the Kentucky Derby on Saturday? Check out this local race with man’s best friend: Wiener dogs.

The hottest team in pro baseball is the Dayton Dragons

On Saturday, May 7, the Oregon District is hosting its fourth annual Running of the Wieners. This event will occur across the Oregon Historic District and, according to the event page, it only costs $20 to enter your own wiener dog in the race.

But that’s not the only activity on Saturday. Starting at 3 pm, dogs of all breeds are welcome to take part in the Doggo Parade ahead of the races, the event page said. Then, at 4 pm, the races begin!

During the day’s events, there will also be a collection of kid-friendly activities throughout the street as well as sidewalk sales and other fun. The event said that several bars in the district will also be offering specialty drinks, donating $1 from each purchase to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Prices jump for AES Ohio customers: How you can save

Offerings include:

  • Blind Bob’s: Salty Paws (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Saltwater Woody and pineapple)
  • Trolley Stop: The Daily Walk (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, iced tea and lemonade)
  • Lily’s Dayton: Tito’s Tiki Punch (Tito’s Handmade Vodka, passion fruit, pineapple, lime and Tiki garnish)

At the end of the day, awards will be given to the top three wieners and their owners, along with a Downtown Dayton Dollars prize. The award ceremony will be held at 5 pm.

While it is too late to register online, the event page says you can still register at the desk starting at 2 pm. All registration proceeds will also go to support the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Wednesday deadline for Furry Skurry 5K registration

Each year, the Dayton community comes together to celebrate pets and walk or run to benefit the homeless animals waiting for forever homes at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, a no-kill animal welfare organization helping the people and pets in the community since 1902.
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Pets & Animals
State
Oregon State
WDTN

Centerville holds Stubbs Park shopping, dining event

Sponsored by the Heart of Centerville Washington Twp. Business Association and the city of Centerville, this one-day pop-up shopping and dining event includes fun for the whole family, gathering 100 local artisans, merchants, shops and food trucks.
WDTN

Ohio doctor back in jail on weapons charge

Ali Kooshkabadi, 39, was booked into jail Wednesday on a charge of weapons under disability. He was charged under a provision in the Ohio Revised Code that prohibits people who have mental health concerns from having access to a firearm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#The Kentucky Derby#The Dayton Dragons On
WDTN

Police: 4 dead in Gettysburg Ave. crash

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the crash happened at Hillcrest Avenue and Gettysburg Avenue around 9:15 p.m. Sunday, May 1. Officers on scene confirmed there were multiple fatalities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WDTN

Semi and 3 cars collide on I-75 NB

MORAINE, Ohio (WDTN) – Four vehicles collided Friday morning, leaving one person injured, police say. According to the Moraine Police Department, a semi-trailer and three other cars crashed by the crossing of I-75 North and South Edwin C. Moses Boulevard around 8:48 am. One person was taken to a local hospital after they received minor […]
WDTN

Judge reverses decision to free convicted Sandusky killer

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) –  A convicted killer will remain behind bars for at least the next several months. Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone on Wednesday reversed his March order granting the release of 57-year-old DeWitt McDonald Jr. The decision came a month after a special prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office appealed […]
SANDUSKY, OH
WDTN

WDTN

14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy