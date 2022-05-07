ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

By Jackson Cote
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on...

Jessica Macnayr
2d ago

So truly sad....person just driving home minding their own business then someone going the wrong way ends there life in a split second...my heart & prayers go out to the family & loved ones of the victim & the family & loved ones of the person who caused this horrific crash...🙏🙏🙏

Megan Schmidt
3d ago

At 3am going the wrong way on an early Saturday morning, willing to bet they were drunk. I never understand how anyone that's not intoxicated wouldn't notice that the signs on the highway are all backwards, nothing clicks that they might be traveling the wrong way?

Jeff Martino
2d ago

Another wrong way fatal head on collision on 495. It’s a regular occurrence. I think the exit ramps are mistakenly judged as entrance ramps . They kind of look like that except for the loud signs saying WRONG WAY. Miss that one thing and your in trouble.

Boston

Police identify woman found dead in Merrimack River

After a forensic sketch was released, police received tips from across the country. A woman found dead in the Merrimack River last week has been identified, according to police. She is 38-year-old Katie Gorfinkle of Concord, N.H. When Gorfinkle’s body was initially found in Bow, police circulated a forensic artist’s...
CBS Boston

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
SALEM, MA
CBS Boston

New Hampshire Man Dies In Massachusetts State Police Custody At Danvers Barracks

DANVERS (CBS) — A man arrested for operating under the influence of drugs in Saugus early Saturday morning was found dead just hours later in his cell at the Danvers State Police Barracks. Massachusetts State Police say a 49-year-old man from Fremont, N.H., was unresponsive in his cell at 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, which was nine hours after he was brought in. They say troopers had performed routine, face-to-face checks on the suspect every 30 minutes after he arrived to his cell. At 2:30 a.m., he was pulled over on Route 99 in Saugus and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, possession of a class “B” narcotic, and speeding. The Medical Examiner has not yet ruled on a cause of death. The Essex County DA’s office is handling the investigation.
DANVERS, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
