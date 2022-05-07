ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porter County, IN

Porter County man arrested on child porn charges

By Lydia Reuille
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURNS HARBOR, Ind. (WANE) – A Porter County man is in jail after an eight-months long investigation revealed he had possession of child pornography. The Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force began...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
WANE-TV

Should a drug arrest require time in Allen County Jail?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Inside her eyeglass case, decorated with a floral design, was a pink rubber tie-off strap, often used to locate a vein to inject drugs. The street crimes officer also found two used syringes and a small plastic cylinder … and 0.5 grams of Fentanyl inside.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
The Independent

Missing teenager ‘anxious’ about alleged rapist’s jail release, court hears

A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Porter County, IN
City
Burns Harbor, IN
Porter County, IN
Crime & Safety
Burns Harbor, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
WANE-TV

Lafayette man found passed out in stolen car with drugs inside

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An intoxicated man was arrested after police discovered he had been driving a stolen car with drugs inside. Just before 10:30 p.m., an ISP trooper responded to reports of an unconscious person inside a vehicle at the intersection of County Road 500 East and 1200 South. The trooper and a Montgomery County deputy found Bradley Cain, 40, of Lafayette in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which was still in drive.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WANE-TV

1 dead after crash at Marshall County intersection

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash that left one driver dead in Marshall County. The initial investigation revealed a white 1992 Ford vehicle driven by Douglas Swanson, 59 of LaPorte was approaching a stop sign on West 3B Road at an intersection around 11:50 a.m. A red 2005 Dodge vehicle driven by Brandi Dorsey, 25, of Lakeville was approaching the intersection from North Sycamore Road, where there is not a stop sign.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#County Jail#Violent Crime#Icac#Porter Police Departments
WANE-TV

Police: Body found in lake is that of missing Pontiac man

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a body found in a Pontiac lake by a father and son has been identified as that of a 31-year-old man who went missing in December. Police said Friday the body is that of Ryan Patrick Pitts of Pontiac and that his body was positively identified through fingerprints.
PONTIAC, MI
WANE-TV

Pickup rams police car at Dupont and I-69; driver arrested for DWI

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A patrol car was struck Sunday morning by a suspected intoxicated driver. Police on scene said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run. When they attempted to pull the truck over on I-69 and Dupont Road, the suspect hit the officer’s car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Woman fighting for her life after Spy Run Ave. hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was fighting for her life after a hit and run crash along Spy Run Avenue on Saturday night. The Fort Wayne Police Department responded near the intersection of Spy Run Avenue and Wagner Street around 10:20 p.m. on reports of a personal injury accident. A video submitted to WANE shows crews responding to the scene.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WANE-TV

Michigan woman sought in shootings of boyfriend, brother

INDEPENDENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police are searching for a woman suspected in the fatal shootings of her live-in boyfriend and her brother at a Michigan apartment. The Oakland County sheriff’s office says officers found the bodies of 26-year-old Ray Muscat and 25-year-old Bishop Taverner early Sunday morning in an apartment in Independence Township, northwest of Detroit.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WANE-TV

Patrol car hit on I-69 by suspect of another hit-and-run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A patrol car was hit head-on Sunday morning while the officer was attempting to pull someone over on the highway. Police on scene said they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one involved in a hit-and-run. When they attempted to pull the truck over on I-69 and Dupont Road, the suspect hit the officer’s car.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert canceled for missing Osceola woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department was investigating the disappearance of Marcia Erhardt, an 18 year old white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 120 pounds, blonde hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a black Adidas jacket, gray hoodie and gray sweatpants.
OSCEOLA, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy