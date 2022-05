The Tony Awards gave 10 nominations including Best Musical to “Paradise Square.”. The critics hated it. The producer is a famous criminal. Producer Garth Drabinsky, where do we start? Convicted and sent to prison in 2009 for fraud and forgery in Canada. He was disbarred from the Canada Bar Association. This was after he bankrupted his company, Livent, to the tune of $338 million.

