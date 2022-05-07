ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manayunk house collapse: No victims found in the home or debris, authorities say

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating after part of a house in Manayunk collapsed on Saturday morning. According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, crews...

Inspectors Declare Property Structurally Unsound After House Partially Collapses In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s not much left after a home in Manayunk partially collapsed Saturday morning on Levering Street. No one was injured when the collapse happened.  The back wall was essentially just peeled off, which exposed the framing and insulation. A large pile of debris and rubble has been left in the backyard and back deck.  Fire crews were first alerted around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and arrived to Levering and Silverwood Streets to find this home severely damaged.  Officials had to wake neighbors in several adjacent row homes to evacuate them, fearing that other structures could be comprised. So far, it appears...
