ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Sixers praise Matisse Thybulle for looking like himself again vs. Heat

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42WVc6_0fWLP5LO00
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

PHILADELPHIA — In order for the Philadelphia 76ers to have a chance in these playoffs, they will need their bench to come in and produce when the time calls for it.

Matisse Thybulle had a tough start to this second-round series with the Miami Heat as he really didn’t look like himself. He was extremely hesitant on the offensive end, he wasn’t cutting to the basket, and he didn’t have the same impact he normally has on the defensive end of the floor.

However, in Friday’s 99-79 Game 3 win at home, Thybulle finally began looking like himself again. He was harassing Heat guard Tyler Herro all night as he helped hold the 6th Man of the Year to just 5-for-15 shooting.

“He was good,” said coach Doc Rivers. “That was the Matisse we need. Tonight (Friday), the first stint, you could see–the second stint in that second quarter, I thought he found his legs. Really important for us.”

For Philadelphia, they need Thybulle to be this irritant pest. He had a block on a Herro drive in Friday’s win and he was constantly getting his hands in the passing lanes and getting deflections. He also scored four points off cuts to the basket so that was a big help as well.

“That’s what Matisse needs to do,” added James Harden. “He’s great and we need him. We know how valuable Tyler Herro is to them. Especially, coming off that bench. He’s a very elite scorer so we need Matisse to come in and be in his pocket, chase him around the floor, contest all his shots, and make it difficult for him. He did a great job of that.”

As this series moves forward, the Sixers now have a chance. What was once a gloomy time in Philadelphia, they now have an opportunity to earn a 2-2 split before they head back to South Beach. Game 4 on Sunday will be critical for Thybulle and the rest of the team.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draymond Green and wife Hazel commit $100,000 to fund honoring MSU basketball teammate Adreian Payne

Draymond Green made sure to pay tribute to his fallen former teammate and friend Adreian Payne during Monday night’s NBA playoff game, but he and his wife Hazel plan to do much more to honor the life and legacy of Adreian Payne. After the Golden State Warriors win over the Memphis Grizzlies, Green told the media that he and his wife Hazel are committing $100,000 to start a fund in Payne’s honor.
EAST LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
ClutchPoints

Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto

Michael Jordan is commonly known for being one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He’s easily one of the most influential people in the world since his dominant days in the 1990s, where he put the Chicago Bulls on the map. For being a cultural icon, Jordan has been able to keep his personal life private for the most part. In this specific post, though, we’re going to focus on Michael Jordan’s wife Yvette Prieto.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Sixers get slapped with $50,000 fine for Joel Embiid move

The Philadelphia 76ers have been slapped with a $50,000 fine after violating the rules pertaining to injury reporting in the case of Joel Embiid. Embiid suit up for the Sixers in Game 3 of their showdown with the Miami Heat on Friday, putting up 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Philly get their first win in the Eastern Conference semifinals series. However, he was initially listed as doubtful for the game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Doc Rivers
Person
Matisse
Yardbarker

Skip Bayless Calls for Two Bucks Stars to Be Suspended After Game Three

The Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Boston Celtics 103-101 in a hard-fought Game Three. Besides Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 42-point double-double, the main story of the game was, unfortunately, the officiating. There were missed calls on both sides. The game was, indeed, very physical, and some plays by the Bucks’ stars Giannis and Bobby Portis led the controversial Skip Bayless to call for their suspensions.
MILWAUKEE, WI
fadeawayworld.net

Luka Doncic Reveals Chris Paul Asked Him ‘Did I Push You That Hard?’ After A Foul: “No But It Was A Smart Play.”

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks picked up an all-important win last night, beating the Phoenix Suns to tie up their playoff series at 2-2. Doncic was absolutely sensational on the night, leading the charge for the Mavericks as they pulled back in the series. Luka and the Mavs will travel to Phoenix for Game 5 this week, where Chris Paul will hope to have a better game and not foul out as he did in Game 4.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane reacts to painful Ja Morant injury because of Jordan Poole

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane is clearly not happy with Jordan Poole’s play that injured the knee of Ja Morant against the Golden State Warriors. Morant was unable to finish Game 3 after he hurt his leg midway through the fourth quarter, eventually forcing him out of the game. Video replays revealed the exact moment and cause of the injury, which showed Poole apparently grabbing Morant’s knee.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Nba#The Miami Heat
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Veteran Disagrees With Jemele Hill

Jemele Hill wasn't feeling the call that led to Chris Paul fouling out of the Sun's Game 4 loss to Dallas on Sunday. Tweeting, "If I’m Chris Paul, I’m placing a check on the table before I start my postgame press conference and I’m going IN on this officiating. That last call was flat-out terrible."
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons hints that he wants Shaquille O'Neal and Stephen A. Smith to apologize to him

Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons has been the favorite target of basketball analysts since his conflict with the Philadelphia 76ers. Though the 76ers chapter is all over, critics are still slamming Simmons, especially after news broke out that he had injured his back. This time around, Simmons did not absorb all the criticisms sitting down, hinting that he deserves an apology from Shaquille O’Neal, Stephen A. Smith, and every analyst who dissed him.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

108K+
Followers
153K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy