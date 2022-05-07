ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

5 Sioux Falls Homes For Sale Right Now With Cool Pools

By Ben Davis
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer is on the way to Sioux Falls. So who wouldn't like a little backyard pool paradise to hang out with family and friends?. Check out these 5 cool...

kxrb.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Outdoor Furniture Sales To Shop Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Wayfair Frontgate Target Overstock Walmart The Home Depot Summer is on the horizon and that means it’s time to start figuring out ideas for your outdoor setup. Whether you have a large yard, deck, patio or small balcony, finding the best outdoor furniture to fit your space is the key to a great summer at home. Even better is finding the best outdoor furniture sales so you don’t have to break the bank while adding a bit...
SHOPPING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Business
Sioux Falls, SD
Real Estate
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

‘Come From Away’ Comes To Sioux Falls

Come From Away was announced to come to Sioux Falls almost two years ago and last night (May 4, 2022) Sioux Falls finally got to experience it!. I say experience because that is truly what it is. I was so fortunate to be in attendance for the first show of the run. Full disclosure, I cried three times.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Get Your Free Popcorn At The Sioux Falls State Theatre

There is always something special about the first Friday of the month in Sioux Falls, especially downtown. Shops and other businesses always offer exclusive deals at their downtown stores. One downtown establishment is even offering an entertainment special!. On Friday, May 6th during "First Friday," the Sioux Falls State Theatre...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Announcing the Return of Downtown Sioux Falls Art & Wine Walk!

Downtown Sioux Falls is once again hosting the Spring Art & Wine Walk presented by Avera! This event is also part of the May First Friday celebration!. So in addition to all of the First Friday happenings, including free admission to the Washington Pavilion, 50% off of tickets to the State Theatre, shopping, food and drink specials - - the May Art & Wine Walk is making a live return this year!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Luxury Homes#Barbecue Grill#Mansions#Housing List#Zillow
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Road Closure Coming to Northwest Sioux Falls

Beginning next week, drivers in Northwest Sioux Falls will need to find an alternative route to one of the area's busiest north-south thoroughfares. The City of Sioux Falls has announced a temporary closure of North Westport Avenue for some utility work. Starting Tuesday, May 17, North Westport Avenue will be...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Homes for Sale
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Traffic Delays Coming to Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls

Drivers on Minnesota Avenue in Sioux Falls will have a new round of road construction to deal with over the next several days. The City of Sioux Falls says beginning Friday (May 6), the outside southbound lane and sidewalk on South Minnesota Avenue will be closed beginning just south of West 14th Street continuing south to the railroad tracks.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Historic 1888 South Dakota Barber Shop Now A $240K Home For Sale

This historic 1888 South Dakota Barbershop is remodeled and ready for you to move in and make your home. You'll have to provide your own barber pole, shampoo, and scissors. Not long after Wild Bill Hickock was shot and Sheriff Seth Bullock was running drunk cowboys off the streets folks from Deadwood may have wandered 14 miles down the road to the Barber Shop in Whitewood, South Dakota.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Sioux Falls, SD
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy