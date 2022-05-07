Huron County schools plan security upgrades with grant funds

Security improvements will include cameras, doors, and electronic access systems. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Five Upper Thumb schools will be making safety upgrades thanks to qualifying a competitive safety grant from the state.

In total, 145 schools across Michigan will receive grant funds.

Cass City Schools will be installing an electronic access system for its doors and upgrading its video surveillance system.

"The timing is great, so it can be included in our bond project," said the school's Technology Director Lyle Severance.

The new door system could operate with anything from fob keys to Bluetooth signals from students' phones. The system will be integrated into 50 doors, 30 of them being at the high school complex. The elementary school will get 17 of its doors connected to the system.

"This is going to drastically improve the security and let us manage our key system and secure our buildings much more dynamically," Severance said.

Christ the King Lutheran will be installing new exterior doors for both of its campuses, while reinforcing the interior classroom doors on its Sebewaing campus.

"After the Oxford shooting, everybody's looking at how to make their buildings safer, so new doors seemed like a step in the right direction for us," said Principal Mary Eifert.

Eifert also explained that the Michigan State Police are involved in the grant, because each school needs an emergency management official to sign off on their application. This means that each school had to have a crisis plan in order to qualify.

"I suppose they don't want to give a safety grant to those who aren't prepared for an issue," Eifert said.

Laker Schools will use the grant to make the elementary school's vestibules safer, with extra surveillance. However, school officials plan on using the district's sinking funds to finish the project.

"That project will likely eat up all the grant money," said Superintendent Brian Keim.

USA Schools will be installing interior door security, using a night lock system manufactured in Michigan. This is the first grant like this the school has received, according to Superintendent Josh Hahn.

North Huron Schools will be adding vestibules to the entrances, so the people who monitor the doors and buzz people in have a better opportunity to see who's entering the building. It will also give an extra set of doors for anyone to get through.

"We currently just have one entrance of this type in the elementary building," said district spokesperson Barb Polega. "Our hope is that we'll be able to add this kind of entrance to three additional entrances in our building."

North Huron will likely be either under or over the $50,000 they were given, and the district does not have a sinking fund, so officials be looking at each vestibule one at a time and watching their funds.