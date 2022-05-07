ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron County, MI

Huron County schools plan security upgrades with grant funds

By Connor Veenstra
Huron Daily Tribune
Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YucUq_0fWLNfLF00
Security improvements will include cameras, doors, and electronic access systems. (Metro Creative Graphics/File Photo)

Five Upper Thumb schools will be making safety upgrades thanks to qualifying a competitive safety grant from the state.

In total, 145 schools across Michigan will receive grant funds.

Cass City Schools will be installing an electronic access system for its doors and upgrading its video surveillance system.

"The timing is great, so it can be included in our bond project," said the school's Technology Director Lyle Severance.

The new door system could operate with anything from fob keys to Bluetooth signals from students' phones. The system will be integrated into 50 doors, 30 of them being at the high school complex. The elementary school will get 17 of its doors connected to the system.

"This is going to drastically improve the security and let us manage our key system and secure our buildings much more dynamically," Severance said.

Christ the King Lutheran will be installing new exterior doors for both of its campuses, while reinforcing the interior classroom doors on its Sebewaing campus.

"After the Oxford shooting, everybody's looking at how to make their buildings safer, so new doors seemed like a step in the right direction for us," said Principal Mary Eifert.

Eifert also explained that the Michigan State Police are involved in the grant, because each school needs an emergency management official to sign off on their application. This means that each school had to have a crisis plan in order to qualify.

"I suppose they don't want to give a safety grant to those who aren't prepared for an issue," Eifert said.

Laker Schools will use the grant to make the elementary school's vestibules safer, with extra surveillance. However, school officials plan on using the district's sinking funds to finish the project.

"That project will likely eat up all the grant money," said Superintendent Brian Keim.

USA Schools will be installing interior door security, using a night lock system manufactured in Michigan. This is the first grant like this the school has received, according to Superintendent Josh Hahn.

North Huron Schools will be adding vestibules to the entrances, so the people who monitor the doors and buzz people in have a better opportunity to see who's entering the building. It will also give an extra set of doors for anyone to get through.

"We currently just have one entrance of this type in the elementary building," said district spokesperson Barb Polega. "Our hope is that we'll be able to add this kind of entrance to three additional entrances in our building."

North Huron will likely be either under or over the $50,000 they were given, and the district does not have a sinking fund, so officials be looking at each vestibule one at a time and watching their funds.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huron County, MI
Education
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
Huron County, MI
Government
County
Huron County, MI
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Sinking Fund#The Elementary School#Cass City Schools#Oxford#The Michigan State Police
Huron Daily Tribune

State regulators approve large hog farm in Crawford County

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Department of Natural Resources has approved a permit for a new factory farm in southwestern Wisconsin, a region known for its rolling hills and clear trout streams. Howard “AV” Roth plans to construct a second hog farm, this one capable of producing up to...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Huron Daily Tribune

Three developments to watch for in Filer Township

FILER TWP. — A trio of initiatives championed by the Filer Township Downtown Development Authority are making progress, according to DDA director Tamara Buswinka. At a May 3 meeting, Buswinka delivered her second quarterly director’s report to the Filer Township board, which included an update on three projects in the township.
SMALL BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

A brief history of Port Austin Schools

With the old Port Austin gym planned to be demolished for new event space, the Tribune looks back at some of the former Port Austin School District's history. The first school in Port Austin was a one room schoolhouse believed to be constructed in 1853 by J.W. Kimball, where the current village hall is located. The students soon outgrew the building and in September 1868, the residents voted to spend $300 for the purpose of building a new schoolhouse. The two-story schoolhouse was completed in February 1870 with a final cost of $5,000 and an initial attendance of less than 100 students.
PORT AUSTIN, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Huron Daily Tribune

Huron County, MI
827
Followers
541
Post
116K+
Views
ABOUT

Huron Daily Tribune covers news, entertainment, sports, and community interests in Michigan's Thumb area

 https://www.michigansthumb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy