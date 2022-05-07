Tribune Player Q and A: Alexiss Guigar

Ubly's Alexiss Guigar. (Tom Greene/Huron Daily Tribune)

Throughout the spring, the Tribune will be releasing player profile question and answer feature stories.

In this version, we feature Ubly track runner Alexiss Guigar.

Alexiss Guigar

Grade: Senior

Sport: Track and Field.

If you were a superhero, who would you be and why? Iron Man, because he's intelligent and a billionaire.

What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist

Favorite Sports Quote: "If you're not first, you're last," - Ricky Bobby, Talladega Nights.

College Plans: To study exercise science for four years.

Person who inspires you most: My aunt.

Best part about competing: Getting medals.

Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Centuries by Fall Out Boy.

Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just try it.