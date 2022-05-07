Tribune Player Q and A: Alexiss Guigar
In this version, we feature Ubly track runner Alexiss Guigar.
Alexiss Guigar
Grade: Senior
Sport: Track and Field.
If you were a superhero, who would you be and why? Iron Man, because he's intelligent and a billionaire.
What do you want to be when you grow up? A physical therapist
Favorite Sports Quote: "If you're not first, you're last," - Ricky Bobby, Talladega Nights.
College Plans: To study exercise science for four years.
Person who inspires you most: My aunt.
Best part about competing: Getting medals.
Favorite pump-up or walk-up song: Centuries by Fall Out Boy.
Advice for those looking to play your sport: Just try it.
