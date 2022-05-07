ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingston, NH

1 dead, 1 seriously hurt in 2-vehicle wreck on NH highway

By Frank O'Laughlin
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.H. (WHDH) - One person was killed and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on a highway in New Hampshire on Friday night, officials said. Officers responding to a...

