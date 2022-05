The 1992 USA Dream Team must be the greatest basketball team ever assembled. They brought together big legends from the 80s and people that would rule the NBA in the 90s. It was the perfect balance of talent and dominance, even though some people think they should have taken one or two different players for the 1992 Summer Olympic Games. Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and a young Michael Jordan led the way, forming a Big 3 among some of the greatest players of all time.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO