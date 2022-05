The shelf life for an NFL football player is lot like that container of guacamole sitting in your refrigerator. It doesn't last long before someone wants to throw it out. Such was the case for former University of Washington defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike, who was hailed as a godsend a year ago when he was taken by the Detroit Lions in the second round of the NFL draft and then termed a disappointment at season's end by outside voices.

