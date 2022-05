JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three years after a truck lost its brakes coming down Interstate 70 and crashed into traffic, killing four people and leaving 10 others injured, a second runaway truck ramp is being planned for Mount Vernon Canyon. Just days after the April 2019 incident, Colorado engineers began asking what can be done to prevent this from happening again. (credit: CBS) Stephen Harelson, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Chief Engineer was there the day that it happened. “Absolutely, worst day of my life,” he recalled. Among those who were injured but survived the crash was Meleia Harsch, an emergency medical technician who...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO