One of Downtown Lafayette's favorite cafés is closed until further notice after an early-morning fire on Saturday. Fire trucks were parked with lights and sirens on as yellow tape surrounded the patio that usually seats guests of Black Café. Instead, residents of the nearby Uptown Lofts apartments were hanging out as authorities checked the building to make sure it was OK for them to go back inside after one of the units caught fire.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO