ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Mattea Roach’s ‘Jeopardy!’ win streak halted at 23 games after she loses by $1

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMOZz_0fWLJINU00

Mattea Roach’s winning streak on “Jeopardy!” ended by the slimmest of margins on Friday -- one dollar.

Roach, 23, a tutor from Toronto who won $560,983 -- plus a $2,000 consolation prize for her loss -- fell to Georgia digital marketing manager Danielle Maurer, People reported.

Maurer, from Peachtree Corners, a suburb northeast of Atlanta in Gwinnett County, seemingly received a layup when the Final Jeopardy question was announced.

The category was “USA” and the clue was, “These two mayors gave their names to a facility built on the site of an old racetrack owned by Coca-Cola magnate Asa Candler.”

Maurer’s correct answer was “Who are William Hartsfield and Maynard Jackson?” Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is named for the two former Atlanta mayors, USA Today reported.

Maurer’s correct answer added $4,200 to her original $11,400 total, giving her $15,600. Roach, who answered the question incorrectly -- “Who are Churchill and Downs? idk” -- wagered $3,601 and fell to $15,599, People reported.

“Obviously, for a Georgia native, maybe that’s not so hard,” host Ken Jennings told Maurer. “But remember, these questions are written months in advance and assigned randomly to games before we even know who the contestants are.”

Roach had a geographical advantage earlier this week when a Final Jeopardy clue asked for the name of Canada’s national anthem, USA Today reported.

Roach’s total earnings placed her fifth on the all-time consecutive games list and the all-time highest regular-season winnings list, the show said in a news release.

She trails only Jennings, Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio and James Holzhauer in both categories.

“It feels still kind of like a dream,” Mattea said in a statement. “I really came down here hoping to maybe win one game and so I still can’t believe it. You know, it’s strange, obviously, I didn’t come through in the last one, but I still feel so happy and so lucky to have had this experience.”

The new champion was thrilled with her achievement.

“It was one of the most incredible experiences of my life,” Maurer said in a statement. “To not only get in there and win, which I was thrilled and excited about, but for me to have it be against a 23-day champion.”

Roach will return to the show when the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions is held this fall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WSB Radio

Spurs owner insists NBA team will stay in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — (AP) — San Antonio Spurs owner Peter J. Holt on Tuesday told fans not to worry: The team isn't going anywhere. A plan to have the Spurs play a few games in Austin, 80 miles away, had raised some local anxiety that the owners may be considering moving the team.
AUSTIN, TX
WSB Radio

Slime Time: Nickelodeon to broadcast Christmas Day NFL game

Call it a slime-time matchup: The NFL game on Christmas Day between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams will be broadcast by Nickelodeon. The network, which previously televised two playoff games, and CBS will handle TV duties on Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. EST. The Super Bowl champion Rams will host the game, which also will be streamed by Paramount+.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Peachtree Corners, GA
Local
Georgia Entertainment
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Gwinnett County, GA
Entertainment
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Radio

Lowry's hamstring rules him out of Game 5 of Heat-76ers

MIAMI — (AP) — Kyle Lowry's strained left hamstring has sent him back to the bench. Lowry's leg issue forced the Miami Heat to rule out their starting point guard for Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. He missed four games earlier...
MIAMI, FL
WSB Radio

Can you believe it? More people watched Kentucky Derby later

NEW YORK — (AP) — Perhaps trying to make sure it really happened, more people watched replays of 80-1 underdog Rich Strike winning the Kentucky Derby than watched it live. NBC said some 36 million people watched the exciting finish of horseracing's premier event on NBC Sports' social media accounts, including 11.6 million on TikTok, the most ever achieved for a network sports presentation. That doesn't account for non-NBC outlets, for which there was no estimate available Tuesday.
POLITICS
WSB Radio

First week of NHL playoffs full of fast starts and blowouts

Turns out a two-goal lead is the safest lead in the first round of the NHL playoffs. A three-goal lead? Insurmountable. Fall behind at all in a game? Well, good luck. The first week of the NHL playoffs has been a stark contrast to the regular season that was full of multigoal comebacks and furious finishes. The team that scores first has won an astonishing 26 of 32 postseason games. Only one team — Pittsburgh — has erased a deficit of more than a goal. And 14 games have been decided by two or more goals (excluding empty-netters).
PITTSBURGH, PA
WNTZ

Former LSU star Kramer Robertson promoted to Cardinals active roster

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU infielder Kramer Robertson was promoted Tuesday to the St. Louis Cardinals active Major League Baseball roster. Robertson will join the Cardinals Tuesday night in St. Louis for their game versus the Baltimore Orioles. Robertson becomes the 80th Major Leaguer in the illustrious history of LSU Baseball. Robertson played at LSU […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Holzhauer
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
Maynard Jackson
Person
Justin Trudeau
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy