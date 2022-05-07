ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yates wins stage two of Giro d'Italia, Van der Poel retains lead

Cycling - Giro d'Italia - Stage 2 - Budapest to Budapest Tissot, Hungary - May 7, 2022 Team BikeExchange - Jayco's Simon Yates celebrates on the podium after winning stage 2 REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

BUDAPEST, May 7 (Reuters) - Simon Yates of Team BikeExchange-Jayco won the second stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 9.2-kilometre individual time trial around Budapest on Saturday, as Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix held onto the leader's pink jersey.

British rider Yates finished with a time of 11 minutes 50 seconds, three seconds ahead of Van der Poel, who took the Maglia Rosa on Friday after winning the first stage.

Team Jumbo-Visma rider Tom Dumoulin came third, finishing five seconds behind Yates.

Yates now trails Van der Poel by 11 seconds as the race heads into its third stage on Sunday, a 201-kilometre ride from Kaposvar to Balatonfured.

"For sure this is my best time trial victory. I'm of course very happy. It's a little bit unexpected," said Yates after the fifth Giro d'Italia stage victory of his career.

"I rode the fastest I could, also on the flat. I was never confident to win until Mathieu van der Poel crossed the line. Today was just a 10-minute effort. There are still many more to come."

Van der Poel said he was happy with his performance.

"I would have signed for this performance before the start. I did a very good TT (time trial)," said the Dutchman.

"The difference to the first place is very close. I got myself an extra day in the Maglia Rosa, maybe more because it should be a sprint finish tomorrow, and I'm very happy with that."

Cycling biggest names such as last year's Giro winner Egan Bernal, reigning Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and Primoz Roglic are all absent from this year's Italian grand tour.

Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

