Edna See, 99, of Greenfield (formerly of Arizona) passed away at her daughter’s home in Greenfield, Iowa, on Monday, May 9, 2022. Celebration of Life Services will be held at a later date. The Lamb Funeral Home in Greenfield is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.lambfuneralhomes.com. Survivors: She is survived by her two daughters, Sandra Lea Cramer of Pearce, Arizona and Vicki Sidey and husband Ken of Greenfield; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

