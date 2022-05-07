ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canon City, CO

Taste some ‘frightfully’ good wine in Cañon City!

By Sarah Ferguson
FOX21News.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAÑON CITY, Colo. — The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey is ready...

www.fox21news.com

KXRM

We are Cañon City: Haven for Fossil Hunters

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — About six miles north of Cañon City along the Gold Belt Scenic Byway, The Garden Park Fossil Area has been producing significant dinosaur fossils for nearly 125 years. Most of the Jurassic dinosaurs on display at Smithsonian’s Museum of Natural History are from this area. Three stegosaurus skeletons, including Colorado’s state fossil, were excavated […]
CANON CITY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City – the Climate Capital of Colorado!

CAÑON CITY, Colo. — It’s a city with plenty to brag about, from its sweeping views to thrilling activities, but Cañon City has one more accolade to boast – it’s the climate capital of Colorado. Cañon City has some of the mildest weather in Colorado, but why is that? Geographically speaking, it sits at an […]
CANON CITY, CO
FOX21News.com

Historic Church thrives as the Carter Payne!

COLORADO SPRINGS – A historic Church turned food, drink and community space, is serving up delicious drinks and tasty bites Downtown. The Carter Payne is home to Immerse Cuisine, Local Relic Artisan Ales, Crusade Wine Bar, and Araucana Bespoke Cocktails. They also have the Cellar downstairs, where weddings and events are held, along with a patio outside to enjoy.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
KXRM

Here’s what fires are burning and where

COLORADO SPRINGS — Tuesday, several fires broke out across Southern Colorado that left first responders rushing to contain them and viewers working to learn more. Above is a map of which fires are still burning as of Wednesday morning. Below are links to FOX21’s previous coverage. Fort Lyon Fire Tuesday, the La Junta Fire Department […]
Daily Record

Four towns just said no to marijuana sales, but how strong is rural Colorado’s distaste for weed?

HOOPER — Charlie Williams doesn’t believe there should be stores selling pot in his tiny town deep in the San Luis Valley. The 67-year-old pastor isn’t alone. Two dozen of his fellow residents joined him last month in successfully turning down — 25 to 18 — a measure that would have allowed recreational and medical cannabis sales in this town of fewer than 100 just west of Great Sand Dunes National Park & Preserve.
OutThere Colorado

Popular reservoir temporarily closed to recreation in Colorado

Gross Reservoir, located in Boulder County, will be fully closed to recreation for two to three weeks in May to allow for extensive construction in the area. The closure will begin on May 9 and is expected to last until May 20. This should allow for the destination to reopen in time for the start of boating season on May 27, according to a release from Denver Water.
9NEWS

Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location. Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m. The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first...
Power 102.9 NoCo

Is This Colorado Burger Restaurant Better Than In-N-Out and Whataburger?

Sure, these big chain burger restaurants are great, but this local Colorado burger joint blows In-N-Out and Whataburger out of the water. So good. When it comes to burgers in Colorado, the excitement was at an all-time high when it was announced that In-N-Out Burger and Whataburger were finally making their way to Colorado. Or back to Colorado in Whataburger's case. Yes, those places are very good and are real fan favorites for sure. I've been to In-N-Out a handful of times since they came to Colorado, but I haven't made my way down south for Whataburger in Colorado Springs just yet. Hoping a closer one pops up and I can save that two-hour drive. Another way to save that long drive? By grabbing one of the absolute best burgers in Colorado at this local homegrown spot just south of Denver.
KKTV

Cigarette likely to blame for the ‘Winter Fire’ near Trinidad in Colorado

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - A fire burned more than 8 acres near Trinidad on Sunday, and it was likely sparked by a cigarette. The “Winter Fire” was 100 percent contained as of Monday. The Las Animas County emergency manager shared details about the fire with the public on Monday. It was sparked near I-25 close to mile marker 20.
CBS Denver

Injured Mountain Lion Spotted On Porch In Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4)– An injured mountain lion spent some time hanging out on a porch of a home in Loveland on Thursday morning. Lindsey Brown took some pictures of the juvenile cat after she spotted it. (credit: Lindsey Brown) She said it seemed to be limping and may have been hurt so she called Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The mountain lion sprinted away after she thought it had gone and opened the door to get a closer look. Wildlife officers did not respond to that incident. (credit: Lindsey Brown) Another call came in later Thursday morning about a sighting of a mountain lion that was...
