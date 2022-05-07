ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Margot Robbie be ‘perfect enough’ as Barbie in Greta Gerwig

By Editorials
Lima News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first live-action “Barbie” movie isn’t slated to come out until next summer, but has generated an outsize amount of buzz. It’s going to be written and directed by “Little Women” director Greta...

Collider

Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
Variety

Everything We Know About Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’ Movie

Click here to read the full article. The call list for Hollywood’s Barbie movie has grown longer than the Mattel icon’s resume. Since news broke that Margot Robbie would produce and star in the upcoming flick, fans have wondered what a live-action version of the Malibu princess’ world will look like. Back in 2019, at the premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Robbie explained why Barbie is a character worth bringing to life. “I think it’s a great opportunity to put some positivity out in the world and a chance to be aspirational for younger kids,” she told Variety’s...
