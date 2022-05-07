ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

Delta to make big changes after millions of bees die on hot airport tarmac

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ODp5U_0fWLIWb300

ATLANTA — Last weekend, metro Atlanta beekeepers scrambled to try to rescue millions of dying bees that were left on the tarmac at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in the heat. This week, Delta made a statement saying changes are being made to prevent a situation like this from happening in the future.

In an emailed statement, Delta spokeswoman Catherine Morrow told The Associated Press on Friday that the airline “was made aware of the shipment situation and quickly engaged the appropriate internal teams to assess the situation. We have taken immediate action to implement new measures to ensure events of this nature do not occur in the future.”

Delta did not go into detail about what the specific changes would be.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Two hundred packages of bees were supposed to be flown directly from Sacramento, CA, to Anchorage, Alaska, but somehow ended up at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, according to the Metro Atlanta Beekeeper’s Association.

After four days, the bees started to escape and workers took the cargo containers outside in the heat, WABE reported.

The person who was supposed to get the bees reached out to local beekeeper Edward Morgan, hoping to get help rescuing the bees.

Morgan headed to the airport, not sure what to expect, and went to the Delta cargo area. When they started opening the cargo, they saw that bees were dead in at least 10 of the packages.

Morrow said Delta issued an apology.

The airline declined to make anyone available for an interview.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
11Alive

Atlanta beekeeper jumps to help bee cargo left on airport tarmac

ATLANTA — The Metro Atlanta Beekeepers Association is celebrating one of their own after he stepped up to save hundreds of bees stuck on the tarmac at the world's busiest airport. After 200 packages of bees were left on the tarmac at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on April 24,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Bees#Tarmac#Metro Atlanta#The Associated Press
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

A former Georgia restaurant with a complicated, racist past gets a future home

Fanny Williams, the namesake and cook for Aunt Fanny's Cabin, a landmark Smyrna restaurant that closed in 1992, also raised money for Black charitable causes in Cobb County. Aunt Fanny's Cabin sits vacant and unused in the heart of Smyrna, 30 years after the restaurant closed. Debate over whether to preserve or demolish the building over its racist past has endured as the Atlanta suburb has changed.
SMYRNA, GA
AL.com

‘Plant out of hell’ invading south Alabama, feds weigh using Asian insects to fight back

In the battle against an invasive tree that’s taking over the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, federal authorities are considering a new weapon: invasive insects. State and federal wildlife agencies have tried blasting the invasive Chinese tallow tree with herbicide dropped from the air, in addition to using controlled burns, U.S. Marines with machetes, and brigades of volunteers to fight back the invasion.
ANIMALS
The Georgia Sun

Here are the richest people in Georgia

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Firefighters in South Carolina rescue teen who fell into 40-foot well

GAFFNEY, S.C. — Fire crews were able to rescue a teenager who was trapped after falling down a well in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the Gaffney City Fire Department said that they were called to help a 14-year-old who had fallen 40 feet down into a well. The teenager was treading water and holding on to pipes to stay above water at the bottom of the well.
GAFFNEY, SC
WSB Radio

Emirates to start paying back Dubai for its $4B lifeline

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — (AP) — Long-haul carrier Emirates plans to use projected profits from this fiscal year to pay back the Dubai government some of the nearly $4 billion it pumped into the beleaguered airline during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, its chairman said Tuesday.
LIFESTYLE
WSB Radio

More New Mexico residents warned they may need to flee fire

LAS VEGAS, N.M. — (AP) — Firefighters in New Mexico's Rocky Mountain foothills prepared Monday to excavate new firebreaks and clear brush to create more defensive lines aimed at preventing a massive wildfire from destroying more homes and tinder-dry pine forests. The fire that is largest in the...
LAS VEGAS, NM
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
36K+
Followers
68K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy