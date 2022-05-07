ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Does your school make the list? Revealed: The 63 state secondaries rated as inadequate by Ofsted inspectors

By Lizzie May For Mailonline
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Government education watchdog Ofsted have said in a report this week that schools are facing challenges in their 'educational recovery' since the Covid pandemic hit.

Some schools had poor inspection results before the lockdowns hit Britain, and have only found it more and more difficult to climb themselves back up the rankings.

Schools are graded under four categories, outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate.

As of May 3, there were 63 secondary schools in England which were rated as inadequate - the lowest score from the education watchdog.

When schools are given the inadequate grading, they can fall into two categories; special measures or serious weaknesses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NW2iX_0fWLIGif00
Is your secondary school on Ofsted's worst-performing list? The government education watchdog have said in a report this week that schools are facing challenges since Covid. Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi pictured in March

Secretary of State for Education, Nadhim Zahawi, issues an academy order to a school which is deemed inadequate, making the school a sponsored academy.

This means that the school will be sponsored by an academy chain which has experience of running similar schools.

Ratings of the schools on the list may have changed in the meantime since the report was written, and may also be waiting on updated reports, says the Mirror.

This comes after it was announced that Ofsted is to be given powers that will allow inspectors to enter and close illegal schools after it warned that children are being educated in garages and being exposed to extremist materials.

It is believed the notable rise in children being home schooled since the start of the pandemic will mean many have ended up being taught in unlawful operations.

Nadhim Zahawi, the education secretary, will introduce laws to allow Ofsted to turn up without any notice at what they believe are unregistered schools.

In order to help build stronger legal cases against illegal schools, inspectors will also be allowed to seize evidence and material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2he3O8_0fWLIGif00
This comes after it was announced that Ofsted is to be given powers that will allow inspectors to enter and close illegal schools after it was warned that children are being educated and being exposed to extremist materials. Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, pictured

Ofsted wants the government to lifetime bans to be given to people running illegal schools to prevent them from setting up similar centres.

Amanda Spielman, Ofsted's chief inspector, said unregistered schools have failed to equip children with British values, basic numeracy and literacy skills.

Spielman said a 'small proportion' of cases have been linked to 'genuine extremism', but the wider concern is that there is a large proportion of children who are effectively 'very segregated from mainstream society' and do not know the basics that 'we expect of all children who are born as British citizens'.

She said, many of the people educating the children were 'unfit' to work with them, she said: 'We see lots of staff without experience or qualifications, people with criminal records.'

The full list of secondary schools rated inadequate by Ofsted

In alphabetical order:

Bedfordshire Central

Houghton Regis Academy, Parkside Drive, Dunstable, LU5 5PX - Inspected 24 Jan 2019

Bradford

Bradford Girls' Grammar School, Squire Lane, Bradford, BD9 6RB - Inspected 14 Mar 2019

The Holy Family Catholic School, Spring Gardens Lane, Keighley, BD20 6LH - Inspected 21 Jul 2021

Hanson School, Sutton Avenue, Bradford, BD2 1JP - Inspected 04 Mar 2020

Brent

JFS, Harrow, HA3 9TE - Inspected 05 May 2021

Brighton and Hove

Homewood College, Queensdown School Road, Brighton, BN1 7LA - Inspected 07 Dec 2021

Bromley

Kemnal Technology College, Sevenoaks Way, Sidcup, DA14 5AA - Inspected 17 May 2019

Buckinghamshire

Khalsa Secondary Academy, Hollybush Hill, Slough, SL2 4QB - Inspected 04 Dec 2019

Calderdale

Lightcliffe Academy, Stoney Lane, Halifax, HX3 8TL - Inspected 07 Nov 2018

Cornwall

Falmouth School, Trescobeas Road, Falmouth, TR11 4LH - Inspected 02 May 2019

Coventry

Woodfield, Stoneleigh Road, Coventry, CV4 7AB - Inspected 11 Mar 2020

Derby

Noel-Baker Academy, Bracknell Drive, Derby, DE24 0BR - Inspected 11 Jul 2018

Devon

Infocus School, Countess Wear, Exeter, EX2 6HA - Inspected 12 Dec 2019

East Sussex

St Mary's School and 6th Form College, Wrestwood Road, Bexhill on Sea, TN40 2LU - Inspected 13 Feb 2019

Essex

Colchester Royal Grammar School, Lexden Road, Colchester, CO3 3ND - Inspected 13 May 2021

Notley High School and Braintree Sixth Form, Notley Road, Braintree, CM7 1WY - Inspected 26 Feb 2020

Tendring Technology College, Rochford Way, Frinton-on-Sea, CO13 0AZ - Inspected 11 Nov 2021

Gloucestershire

Peak Academy, Drake Lane, Dursley, GL11 5HD - Inspected 30 Jun 2021

Halton

Ormiston Bolingbroke Academy, Barnfield Avenue, Runcorn, WA7 6EP - Inspected 11 Dec 2019

Hammersmith and Fulham

Queensmill School, 1 Askham Road, London, W12 0NW - Inspected 17 Nov 2021

Havering

The Brittons Academy, Ford Lane, Rainham, RM13 7BB - Inspected 04 Jul 2019

Hillingdon

The Pride Academy, Falling Lane, West Drayton, UB7 8AB - Inspected 08 Dec 2021

Kirklees

St John Fisher Catholic Voluntary Academy, Oxford Road, Dewsbury, WF13 4LL - Inspected 09 May 2019

Lambeth

The Michael Tippett School, Heron Road, London, SE24 0HZ - Inspected 11 Nov 2021

Lancashire

Wennington Hall School, Lodge Lane, Lancaster, LA2 8NS - Inspected 04 Jul 2019

West Craven High School, Kelbrook Road, Barnoldswick, BB18 5TB - Inspected 27 Nov 2019

Leicestershire

The Castle Rock School, Meadow Lane, Coalville, LE67 4BR - Inspected 14 Oct 2021

Lincolnshire

Woodlands Academy, Partney Road, Spilsby, PE23 5EJ - Inspected 18 Nov 2021

Liverpool

The De La Salle Academy, Carr Lane East, Liverpool, L11 4SG - Inspected 15 Jan 2020

Luton

Lea Manor High School Performing Arts College, Northwell Drive, Luton, LU3 3TL - Inspected 01 Jul 2021

Manchester

The East Manchester Academy, 60 Grey Mare Lane, Manchester, M11 3DS - Inspected 12 Dec 2019

The King David High School, Eaton Road, Manchester, M8 5DY - Inspected 11 Nov 2021

Newham

East London Science School, The Clock Mill, London, E3 3DU - Inspected 25 Jun 2021

Norfolk

The Fen Rivers Academy, Kilhams Way, King's Lynn, PE30 2HU - Inspected 12 Jun 2019

North Northamptonshire

Huxlow Science College, Finedon Road, Wellingborough, NN9 5TY - Inspected 01 Dec 2021

North Tyneside

Norham High School, Alnwick Avenue, North Shields, NE29 7BU - Inspected 10 Oct 2018

Northumberland

NCEA Duke's Secondary School, Academy Road, Ashington, NE63 9FZ - Inspected 04 Mar 2020

North Yorkshire

Barlby High School, York Road, Selby, YO8 5JP - Inspected 24 Nov 2021

Brompton Hall School, High Street, Scarborough, YO13 9DB - Inspected 10 Jun 2021

EBOR Academy Filey, Muston Road, Filey, YO14 0HG - Inspected 01 Dec 2021

St Aidan's Church of England High School, Oatlands Drive, Harrogate, HG2 8JR - Inspected 29 Sep 2021

Nottinghamshire

Kirkby College, Tennyson Street, Kirkby-in-Ashfield, NG17 7DH - Inspected 24 Nov 2021

Hall Park Academy, Mansfield Road, Nottingham, NG16 3EA - Inspected 19 Dec 2019

Harlow Academy, Nottingham Road, Mansfield, NG18 5BA - Inspected 19 Jan 2022

Sutton Community Academy, High Pavement, Sutton-in-Ashfield, NG17 1EE - Inspected 20 Mar 2019

Oldham

Oasis Academy Oldham, Hollins Road, Oldham, OL8 4JZ - Inspected 22 Nov 2018

Oxfordshire

Bishopswood School, Grove Road, Reading, RG4 9RH - Inspected 17 Nov 2021

Plymouth

Mount Tamar School, Row Lane, Plymouth, PL5 2EF - Inspected 26 Nov 2021

Rotherham

Newman School, East Bawtry Road, Rotherham, S60 3LX - Inspected 04 Nov 2021

Sefton

Sacred Heart Catholic College, Liverpool Road, Liverpool, L23 5TF - Inspected 07 Oct 2021

Savio Salesian College, Netherton Way, Bootle, L30 2NA - Inspected 07 Feb 2019

Somerset

Sexey's School, Cole Road, Bruton, BA10 0DF - Inspected 21 Mar 2019

Stoke-on-Trent

Portland School and Specialist College, Uttoxeter Road, Stoke-on-Trent, ST11 9JG - Inspected 08 Dec 2021

Suffolk

Bury St Edmunds County Upper School, Beetons Way, Bury St Edmunds, IP32 6RF - Inspected 17 Jan 2019

Ormiston Denes Academy, Yarmouth Road, Lowestoft, NR32 4AH - Inspected 27 Jun 2019

Thomas Mills High School, Saxtead Road, Woodbridge, IP13 9HE - Inspected 24 Nov 2021

Surrey

Unified Academy, Chart Lane South, Dorking, RH5 4DB - Inspected 25 Apr 2019

Tower Hamlets

London Enterprise Academy, 81-91 Commercial Road, London, E1 1RD - Inspected 01 May 2019

Warwickshire

Nuneaton Academy, Radnor Drive, Nuneaton, CV10 7PD - Inspected 23 Sep 2021

West Northamptonshire

Daventry Hill School, Ashby Road, Daventry, NN11 0QE - Inspected 07 Jun 2019

Northampton International Academy, Barrack Road, Northampton, NN1 1AA - Inspected 02 Feb 2022

Wigan

Dean Trust Wigan, Wigan, WN5 0DQ - Inspected 13 Feb 2020

Worcestershire

Ridgeway Secondary School, Evesham Road, Redditch, B96 6BD - Inspected 20 Oct 2021

