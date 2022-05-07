ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo favourites are unrecognisable with new looks in first trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League

By Ed Southgate
 3 days ago

NINTENDO favourites are unrecognisable with their new looks.

The classic characters were revealed in the first trailer for Nintendo's Mario Strikers Battle League Football.

Super Mario characters are unrecognisable Credit: Handout
Mario has swapped his trademark overalls for studs Credit: Nintendo
Princess Peach is usually seen in a floor-length pink gown Credit: Nintendo
She has changed into a football kit for the game - but kept her crown Credit: Nintendo

It is the third game in the Mario Strikers Series and is set for a worldwide release next month.

The ten favourites returning for the launch include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rosalina, and Yoshi.

Donkey Kong, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, and Bowser will also be making a come back.

But a trailer has shown they have all undergone huge transformations.

Each character has also been given their own footie kit rather than their usual outfits.

Mario has stripped out of his blue overalls and long red t-shirt while Luigi has changed out of his unfaded denim jean overalls, brown work shoes, and green long-sleeve shirt.

Meanwhile Peach has stepped out of her floor-length pink gown for a football shirt, shorts, long socks and studs.

But she will still be wearing her crown when she steps onto the pitch.

And the turtle-like Bowser looks even more fearsome than before in his kit.

They were revealed in a first-look trailer for the new game, which was only released in Japanese.

Mario Strikers Battle League will be a chaotic five versus five football video game.

Aggressive tactics and tackles will be allowed, but they will give opposing players items to use in their favour.

The items include favourites seen in Mario Kart and Mario Tennis, like a slippery banana peel or shell.

Luigi is usually in blue denim overalls and a green shirt Credit: Nintendo
Luigi has swapped out his usual outfit for more protective gear Credit: Nintendo
Mario Strikers: Battle League will be out next month Credit: Nintendo

