Nintendo favourites are unrecognisable with new looks in first trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League

NINTENDO favourites are unrecognisable with their new looks.

The classic characters were revealed in the first trailer for Nintendo's Mario Strikers Battle League Football.

It is the third game in the Mario Strikers Series and is set for a worldwide release next month.

The ten favourites returning for the launch include Mario, Luigi, Peach, Rosalina, and Yoshi.

Donkey Kong, Toad, Wario, Waluigi, and Bowser will also be making a come back.

But a trailer has shown they have all undergone huge transformations.

Each character has also been given their own footie kit rather than their usual outfits.

Mario has stripped out of his blue overalls and long red t-shirt while Luigi has changed out of his unfaded denim jean overalls, brown work shoes, and green long-sleeve shirt.

Meanwhile Peach has stepped out of her floor-length pink gown for a football shirt, shorts, long socks and studs.

But she will still be wearing her crown when she steps onto the pitch.

And the turtle-like Bowser looks even more fearsome than before in his kit.

They were revealed in a first-look trailer for the new game, which was only released in Japanese.

Mario Strikers Battle League will be a chaotic five versus five football video game.

Aggressive tactics and tackles will be allowed, but they will give opposing players items to use in their favour.

The items include favourites seen in Mario Kart and Mario Tennis, like a slippery banana peel or shell.

