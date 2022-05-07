ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Carmel, PA

Police searching for suspect after shooting in Mount Carmel

MOUNT CARMEL, Pa. — One man was injured, and another man is on the run after a shooting early Saturday morning in Northumberland County. Mount Carmel Police say they were called to the area of Dorko's Bar along South Poplar Street just before midnight for a report of shots...

