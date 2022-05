ELBA, Ala. (WDHN) — 51-year-old Lillian Renea Moulton died in a motorcycle accident Thursday night and her best friends are left reeling. “Very shocked because I had just talked to her about a week ago on Facebook and I was like what could have happened because she was just having so much fun at Thunder Beach,” Kimberly Burks said.

ELBA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO