Colorado Springs, CO

One person taken to hospital after rollover crash in Colorado Springs Saturday morning

By Riley Carroll
 3 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash around 8:45 a.m. Saturday near I-25 and South Nevada, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

Two vehicles were involved and one party was trapped inside their car after the vehicle rolled over.

Colorado Springs Fire Department said they were successfully able to extricate the trapped parties from the vehicle. One person sustained minor injuries from the crash and was taken to the hospital.

