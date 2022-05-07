ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea 2 Wolves 2: New owner Boehly watches in horror as Chelsea concede 97th-minute equaliser in draw with Wolves

By Mark Irwin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

YOU don’t get a lot for £4.25billion these days.

And as Todd Boehly looked on from one of the empty executive boxes he must have been wondering if it is too late to renegotiate his takeover deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48Dria_0fWLGTRw00
Romelu Lukaku netted twice as Chelsea blew a two-goal lead against Wolves Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3941iY_0fWLGTRw00
Todd Boehly was left devastated after Wolves netted a late equaliser Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XNIff_0fWLGTRw00
The American was in the building at Stamford Bridge to see in the new era Credit: Getty

The LA Dodgers part owner had just been told that his consortium had won the battle to buy Chelsea from sanctioned Roman Abramovich.

But Conor Coady’s 97th minute equaliser left the American billionaire scratching his head in bewilderment as his new team threw away a two-goal lead right at the death.

At least Boehly can say that he has seen Romelu Lukaku score a Premier League goal after the £97million Belgian struck twice in the space of two minutes to end his four-month drought.

Yet it was hardly champagne stuff from Thomas Tuchel’s players just a week before they take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05dQ92_0fWLGTRw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n82GD_0fWLGTRw00

And the way they capitulated deep into stoppage time raises serious questions about the character of a team who have been all over the place ever since Abramovich was first ordered to sell up.

Boehly is in town to cross the i's and dot the t's as he awaits the green light from the Government and the Premier League to become the club’s new owner.

And he must be wondering how a team who were crowned World Club champions less than three months ago could suddenly be so damned ordinary.

And why he is paying quite so much money to buy them.

It didn’t help that there were thousands of empty seats again as a consequence of the ban on Chelsea selling tickets until they are out of Abramovich’s hands.

But that didn’t stop the home supporters from once again chanting the name of the exiled Russian oligarch before demanding a wave from Boehly.

After three defeats in their previous six League games, Tuchel struggled to contain his frustration as he stood on the touchline demanding more effort from his lacklustre players.

And no-one was causing him more grief than Lukaku, restored to the starting line-up but not exactly busting a gut to justify his recall.

He should have broken the deadlock minute when Marcos Alonso’s 38th minute corner fell to him a yard out from goal via deflections off Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

But the ball bounced off his knee with the goal at his mercy and though Ruben Loftus-Cheek stabbed the rebound over the line he was eventually ruled offside.

Up in the posh seats Boehly looked completely bewildered as his companions tried to explain the intricacies of VAR.

Lukaku did his best to make amends when he turned Conor Coady for a low shot which demanded a full stretch save from Jose Sa.

But it was Wolves who looked the more dangerous on the counter-attack, with Romain Saiss missing two glorious chances before Leander Dendoncker blasted over when it seemed easier to score.

And they were made to pay the price for that lack of a cutting edge when Lukaku and Saiss tangled right on the edge of the area.

Referee Peter Bankes initially waved away Chelsea’s appeals but eventually changed his mind after being advised by VAR Jared Gillett to take another look at the incident on the pitchside TV monitor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0gfl_0fWLGTRw00
Lukaku stroked his first goal home from the spot Credit: EPA

It certainly didn’t look like the clear and obvious error which is supposed to be required to overturn these kind of decisions.

Yet Bankes nevertheless pointed to the spot and Lukaku stepped forward to send Sa the wrong way with his 56th minute effort.

That was his first League goal since the 1-1 draw with Brighton on December 29, but two minutes later he was celebrating again.

Coady’s terrible pass bounced off the startled Ruben Neves and when Christian Pulisic threaded the ball through tio Lukaku, he barely broke stride before lashing one into the top corner.

That should have been more than enough to see off a Wolves team who have been averaging less than a goal a game all season.

And with manager Bruno Lage back at home suffering with Covid, it would have been easy for them to simply accept their fate and slink back to the Black Country with their tails between their legs.

But when substitute Franciso Trincao pounced on Mateo Kovacic’s 79th minute error to reduce the arrears within three minutes of coming on, the visitors suddenly sensed that all was not lost.

Trincao was in on goal again five minutes later and was only denied an equaliser by a last-ditch intervention from Thiago Silva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQrsA_0fWLGTRw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrfNT_0fWLGTRw00

But Wolves simply refused to accept their feet and when sub Chiquinho delivered one into the mixer, captain Coady simply wanted it more than Reece James as he powered in to head home.

Hope you’ve kept the receipt Todd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0Glv_0fWLGTRw00
Francisco Trincao pulled one back for Wolves Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37hfzL_0fWLGTRw00
Conor Coady scored a last-gasp equaliser to deny Chelsea victory Credit: Reuters

Daily Mail

‘Just give him the ball’: Vladimir Coufal reveals West Ham’s tactic of feeding Jarrod Bowen is paying dividends after he becomes first Hammer to hit double-digits for goals and assists in a Premier League season for 22 years

Vladimir Coufal has revealed West Ham's simple tactic to get the best out of star forward Jarrod Bowen: 'Just give him the ball.'. Bowen set up West Ham's first three goals in Sunday's 4-0 win at Norwich and in doing so took his number of assists this season to 10.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Reading vs Manchester City LIVE: Women's Super League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow The Independent's live coverage of all the action in the FA Women’s Super League today.The WSL is the top tier of English women’s football with international players from all over the world plying their trade in one of the most competitive and entertaining leagues around.Chelsea have won three of the past four titles and Emma Hayes’ side will be right in the hunt again, with the likes of Arsenal - champions in 2018-19 – and Manchester City, who have been runners-up for each of the past four seasons, among their competitors.With the top three sides qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Champions League, all 12 WSL teams have plenty to play for, although some clubs’ main ambition will simply be to avoid the drop.The side who finish bottom will be relegated to the FA Women’s Championship – a fate that befell Bristol City in 2020-21 – and newly-promoted Leicester City, competing in the top flight of the women’s game for the first time, will be eager to avoid an immediate return.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
UEFA
BBC

Leicester 1-2 Everton: 'Gutsy Toffees show they do know how to win away' - Alan Shearer

We've got used to seeing Everton fall apart when things go wrong for them on the road this season, but Sunday's crucial win at Leicester was a different story. After going ahead with a stunning Vitaliy Mykolenko strike, Everton made an awful error to let the Foxes equalise and then saw the defender responsible, Yerry Mina, go off injured a few minutes later.
SOCCER
Reuters

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

May 10 (Reuters) - English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick...
BALTIMORE, MD
