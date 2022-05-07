ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia continues to storm Azovstal, says Ukraine

By Reuters
 3 days ago

May 7 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military command said on Saturday that Russia was continuing its assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol.

"With the support of artillery and tank fire, (the enemy) is continuing storming actions," it wrote in a regular evening Facebook briefing.

Ukraine says many civilians remain trapped at the plant alongside Ukrainian troops. Earlier on Saturday, Russia's Interfax news agency cited Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region as saying that 50 more people had been evacuated from the besieged steelworks.

By 1600 GMT, Reuters journalists had not seen any sign of their arrival at a reception centre in separatist-controlled territory near Mariupol.

Reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

