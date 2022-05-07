ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fountain County, IN

Flood Warning issued for Fountain, Parke, Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-09 09:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 18:17:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. This product, along with additional weather and stream information, is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=lsx. Target Area: Pike The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Missouri and Illinois Mississippi River at Chester. Mississippi River at Clarksville. Mississippi River at Louisiana. River forecasts are based on observed precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Louisiana. * WHEN...Until tomorrow evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 15.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg 1 pm Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun Mississippi River Louisiana 15.0 15.0 14.8 14.7 14.6 14.4 14.3
PIKE COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Western Siskiyou County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Western Siskiyou County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 21 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:41:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-20 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: Dyer; Lake; Lauderdale The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Arkansas...Missouri Mississippi River at Caruthersville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, MAY 20 * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River at Caruthersville. * WHEN...Until Friday, May 20. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, Sloughs are flooding fields just north of Chisholm Lake, Tennessee. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 26.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 30.4 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 29.0 feet. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DYER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for New Madrid, Pemiscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 11:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/memphis. The next statement will be issued as conditions warrant. Target Area: New Madrid; Pemiscot The Flood Advisory is extended for the following rivers in Tennessee...Missouri Mississippi River Above Tiptonville For the Lower Mississippi River...including Tiptonville, Caruthersville, Osceola, Memphis, Tunica Mhoon Landing, Helena elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Mississippi River Above Tiptonville. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Fields are flooding east of Point Pleasant, Missouri. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 30.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 34.3 feet Saturday evening. - Action stage is 34.0 feet. - Flood stage is 37.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
NEW MADRID COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Middle Rio Grande Valley, North Central Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Target Area: Middle Rio Grande Valley; North Central Mountains; Northwest Highlands; West Central Highlands RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY * AREA AND TIMING...North Central Mountains, Northwest and West Central Highlands, Middle Rio Grande Valley from this afternoon until mid evening, and from late Wednesday morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. For Wednesday, southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...6 to 14 percent with long durations of single digit relative humidities as well as fair to poor overnight recoveries for many areas. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Long range spotting and dangerous fire behavior will be possible. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Anne Arundel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Anne Arundel COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in Anne Arundel County. * WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.2 feet, water begins to approach businesses on Dock Street in Annapolis. The City Dock parking lot is flooded. Compromise Street is flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Annapolis U.S. Naval Academy is at 1:57 AM and 2:01 PM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Severn River at Annapolis MLLW Categories - Minor 2.6 ft, Moderate 3.3 ft, Major 6.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.2 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 4.6 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/01 PM 3.2 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/02 AM 3.2 1.8 2.0 1.0 Minor 11/02 PM 3.1 1.7 1.9 0.5 Minor 12/02 AM 3.2 1.8 1.9 0.5 Minor 12/02 PM 2.9 1.5 1.8 1.0 Minor 13/04 AM 3.2 1.8 1.7 0.5 Minor
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Marquette by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 13:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Marquette A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Marquette County through 230 PM EDT At 153 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near West Ishpeming, or near Ishpeming, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Marquette County, including the following locations... Halfway Village, Diorite and Sugarloaf Mountain. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Watch issued for St. Marys by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-12 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: St. Marys COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT WEDNESDAY COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, up to one foot of inundation above ground level in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to one foot of inundation above ground level possible in low lying areas due to tidal flooding. * WHERE...Shoreline in St. Marys County. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 6 AM EDT Wednesday, especially around the time of high tide. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Wednesday morning through late Wednesday night, especially around the time of high tide. * IMPACTS...At 3.5 feet, water covers roads on Saint George Island, is in yards, and is approaching structures. To the east, inundation is occurring at multiple marinas off St. Mary`s River, Smith Creek, and Jutland Creek. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tides two to two and a half feet above normal. The next high tides at Point Lookout is at 9:55 PM and 10:04 AM. The next high tides at Piney Point is at 10:48 PM and 11:06 AM. The next high tides at Coltons Point is at 11:24 PM and 11:42 AM. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. St Marys River at Straits Point MLLW Categories - Minor 3.0 ft, Moderate 3.5 ft, Major 5.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 1.9 ft, Major 3.4 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Waves Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 10/09 AM 3.9 2.3 2.5 1.0 Moderate 10/11 PM 3.9 2.3 2.4 1.0 Moderate 11/10 AM 3.7 2.1 2.3 1.0 Moderate 11/11 PM 3.6 2.0 2.1 1.0 Moderate 12/11 AM 3.3 1.7 1.9 1.0 Minor 13/12 AM 3.2 1.6 1.6 1.0 Minor
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Ouachita by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Calhoun; Ouachita The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Camden affecting Ouachita and Calhoun Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas Ouachita River At Thatcher L&D affecting Bradley, Union and Calhoun Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ouachita River At Camden. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 30.0 feet, State Highway 7 north of Camden floods, with detours nearby. Portions of Sandy Beach Park will flood. Some county roads north and east of Camden begin to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 31.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late Friday evening and continue falling to 23.3 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 26.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Ouachita River Camden 26.0 31.2 Tue 9 AM 29.8 28.6 26.8 **Falling**
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-11 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT TUESDAY FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub- freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...The Freeze Warnings include much of western Siskiyou County, including the Scott and middle to lower Klamath River valleys including th towns of Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Somes Bar in California. In Oregon, the Freeze Warnings are primarily for the southern portions of the Illinois and Applegate Valleys, including Cave Junction, Obrien, and Applegate. Prospect is also in the warning. * WHEN...For the first Freeze Warning, until 9 AM PDT Tuesday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for East Central Plains, Northeast Plains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-10 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: East Central Plains; Northeast Plains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast and East Central Plains this afternoon until mid evening, and Thursday from late morning until mid evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...For today, south and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. For Thursday, southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...4 to 9 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and will be very hard to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 14:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Copper River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 09:30:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-05-13 10:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Copper River Basin FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT IN GLENNALLEN NORTH OF THE GLENN HIGHWAY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM AKDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by snowmelt is expected. * WHERE...Glennallen north of the Glenn Highway * WHEN...Until 1000 AM AKDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of Moose Creek and surrounding areas in Glennallen is occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 927 AM AKDT, Rapid snowmelt is causing flooding. Flooding will likely worsen in the afternoon and evening due to higher temperatures. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GLENNALLEN, AK
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Daviess, Henderson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-15 14:56:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Target Area: Daviess; Henderson The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess, Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties. .Heavy rain from last week has caused rises on the Ohio River and minor flooding is now expected at Newburgh. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From late Wednesday night to early Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early Thursday morning to a crest of 41.2 feet Friday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Jackson, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 24 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Jackson; Woodruff The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Arkansas White River At Augusta affecting White and Woodruff Counties. Cache River Near Patterson affecting Woodruff and Jackson Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Cache River Near Patterson. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Pastureland and cropland not protected by levees in Jackson and Woodruff counties affected. Water is over portions of State Highway 37 and deep along the shoulders of State Highway 18 near Grubbs. Water over portions of Woodruff County Road 775 north of State Highway 260. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 10.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is near crest and will begin a slow fall on Thursday. - Flood stage is 9.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Crest Time Date Cache River Patterson 9.0 10.0 Tue 10 AM 10.1 9.9 9.8 10.1 7 PM 5/10
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Color Country Mountains, Mojave Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Color Country Mountains; Mojave Desert RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 496 AND 497 The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon to 9 PM MDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 496 Color Country Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 8 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are expected. Any new fire starts could spread rapidly.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 12:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-11 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Franklin HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Franklin County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Kittson, Marshall by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 10:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-11 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Kittson; Marshall The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Snake River below Warren affecting Marshall County. Maple River near Enderlin affecting Ransom and Cass Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at Wahpeton affecting Wilkin and Richland Counties. Buffalo River near Dilworth affecting Clay County. Marsh River at Shelly affecting Norman County. Red Lake River at Crookston affecting Polk County. Snake River AT Alvarado affecting Marshall County. Two Rivers River near Hallock affecting Kittson County. Red River of the North at Halstad affecting Norman and Traill Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Fargo affecting Cass and Clay Counties. Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Wild Rice River (MN) at Hendrum affecting Norman County. Wild Rice River (ND) near Abercrombie affecting Richland County. Sheyenne River Diversion at West Fargo affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Harwood affecting Cass County. Sheyenne River at Lisbon affecting Ransom County. Sheyenne River near Kindred affecting Richland and Cass Counties. Maple River near Mapleton (South of I-94) affecting Cass County. Pembina River at Walhalla affecting Pembina and Cavalier Counties. Pembina River at Neche affecting Pembina County. .The rivers continue to respond to recent rains and takes into account forecast precipitation through 7 am Wednesday morning. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at Drayton. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, MAJOR FLOOD. General urban flood damage to the city of Drayton. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 42.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CDT Tuesday was 42.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 40.9 feet Tuesday morning. - Flood stage is 32.0 feet.
KITTSON COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Northeast Highlands, Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-11 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-11 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands; Sandia Manzano And Gallinas Mountains RED FLAG WARNING TODAY FROM NOON UNTIL 9 PM MDT FOR ALL ZONES DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE RED FLAG WARNING WEDNESDAY FROM LATE MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FROM THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN WESTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH THURSDAY FROM MID MORNING UNTIL MID EVENING FOR THE CENTRAL MOUNTAIN CHAIN EASTWARD DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY, AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .This update expands the Red Flag Warning into the Four Corners region for this afternoon through mid-evening. The hot, dry, and windy pattern will continue through Thursday. The strongest winds are expected Wednesday as an upper level low pressure system passes to the north of New Mexico. High temperatures will reach near record values in a number of locations today, then remain well above normal through Thursday despite some cooling. Haines Indices will reach 6 each day. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands and the Sandia, Manzano, and Gallinas Mountains. Mid day until mid evening today, late morning until mid evening Wednesday, then from mid morning until mid evening Thursday. * 20 FOOT WINDS...Southwest winds of 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph today and Wednesday. West and southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph Thursday. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Ranging from 3 to 12 percent with the lowest humidities on Thursday. In addition, poor humidity recovery expected in some areas each night. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will spread rapidly and be difficult to control. Outdoor burning should not be done.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM

Community Policy