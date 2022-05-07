ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Nike’s Double-Swooshed Waffle One Appears In “Coconut Milk” Colorway

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Waffle One is already reminiscent of the sacai LDWaffle — and with the addition of an extra Swoosh, Nike adds yet another similarity to the list. But here, the palette differentiates itself from Chitose Abe’s work, as...

sneakernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?

HELLO KITTY is a fictional character created by Japanese designer Yoko Shimizu. In 2022, Hello Kitty is teaming up with Nike once again to release a summer sneaker collaboration. Nike x Hello Kitty sneakers: Where can I buy them?. Dropping on May 27, 2022, the Hello Kitty x Nike sneakers...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Nike Air Force 1 Mid “I Got Next”

With more than half the year left, the Nike Air Force 1 Mid continues to push Bruce Kilgore’s iconic design’s 40th anniversary forward. Recently, the silhouette joined the “I Got Next” collection. Inspired by the very game that informed the Air Force 1‘s existence, the newly-surfaced...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Coconut Milk#Waffle#Salehe Crocs
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 1 Mid Lightly Remixes The “Bred Toe” Colorway

The Air Jordan 1 Mid is no stranger to copying iconic colorways, as nods to the “Chicago” and “Bred” have been frequent throughout the past few years. 2022’s assortment only adds more homages to the catalog, with a remixed “Bred Toe” soon to hit the shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air More Uptempo Features Multi-Colored Accents And Illustrations

The Nike Air More Uptempo has been widely lauded as one of the best basketball sneakers of all-time. And while it dominated hardwood courts everywhere throughout the 1990s, the Scottie Pippen-associated silhouette has become a go-to option off-the-court since. Recently, the sneaker emerged in a clean, white-colored ensemble accompanied by multi-color accents.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Ice Blue Flair Lands On This Upcoming Nike Air Max 95

The Nike Air Max 95 isn’t celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it’s maintained a steady flow of releases throughout 2022’s first five months. Recently, the Christian Tresser-designed silhouette appeared in an ice blue and white color arrangement. Honeycomb mesh base layers visible at and around the tongue indulge in a “colorless” look, allowing for overlays at the tip of the toe, across the vamp and spine to revel in their vibrant blue tone. Lace loops and the miniature swoosh at the lateral heel feature black contrasting accents, as does the Air Max branding on the top of the tongue. Underfoot, midsoles opt for the sneaker’s lightest two tones, with the waffle-patterned tread mostly favoring a pitch-dark look. Some netizens are likely to compare the next Air Max 95 with UNC-friendly releases, but the brand hasn’t associated the shoes with the famed university. Nevertheless, the aforementioned components create a compelling, refreshing take on Tresser’s iconic design.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Mini Symbols Lands On This Multi-Colored Nike Air Max 1 PRM For Women

As the Nike Air Max 1 continues to celebrate its 35th anniversary, Tinker Hatfield’s revolutionary sneaker design further experiments with material, color combinations and themes. After landing in region-exclusive styles for Air Max Day 2022, the original visible Air-cushioned design has emerged in a premium, multi-color ensemble covered in...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
sneakernews.com

Rich Green Animates The Latest Greyscale Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape

The Nike Air Max 90 Terrascape isn’t the wildest modification of Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, but it’s one of the most important as it contributes to the company’s sustainability efforts. Recently, the trail-inspired iteration appeared in a mix of grey and green tones, with the latter...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Penny One Covered In Sail And Cream Tones

Fans of mid-1990s Nike Basketball have a lot to look forward to in 2022 because the Swoosh has happily reopened its vaults to re-issue some of the most iconic models of that era. You already know the Zoom Flight 95 is making a comeback, starting off with the Supreme Zoom Flight 95 in three bandana-clad styles, but the Air Max Penny, the first signature shoe of Penny Hardaway, will also be a recurring headline as we head into Fall.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Latest Nike Air Max 90 Futura Is Covered In An Off-White Color Scheme

The Nike Air Max 90 Futura, a future-forward take on Tinker Hatfield’s 1990 design, has recently appeared in handfuls of compelling styles. For its latest ensemble, the modified silhouette has indulged in a predominantly off-white arrangement complete with spring-friendly brown and light blue tones. Reminiscent of the Nike Dunk...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Multi-Color, Woven Base Lands On The Nike Air Huarache

As summer inches closer, the Swoosh is unveiling more and more footwear options for those looking for improved breathability, eye-catching colorways and all-day comfort. The Nike Air Huarache’s latest ensemble fits the description well. Deviating from Tinker Hatfield’s original design from 1991, the upcoming take on the running silhouette...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

A Mix Of Brown Tones Land On The Latest Nike Air Kukini

While the masses may not be onboard with the Nike Air Kukini revival, the early 2000s-produced running shoe has a core fanbase. Recently, that group of enthusiasts have been treated to official images of the sneaker in a compelling mix of brown tones. The sock-line, textile upper is overlaid with...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

First Look At The Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Bleached Coral”

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG hasn’t been permanently introduced into the brand’s lineup of products, favoring scarce, special appearances from time to time. With the upcoming “Bleached Coral,” “Grey Fog,” “White” and “Black”-colored ensemble, however, it seems Team Jumpman is trying to offer the original trim of the short Air Jordan away from high-profile, limited collaborations.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Nike Air Trainer 1 Is Painted In “Enamel Green”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 may not currently boast the same fandom as other sneakers that debuted in the late 1980s, but it’s historical significance can’t be understated. As part of its 35th anniversary, the cross-training proposition has emerged in a handful of original colorways. Pairs like the recently-surfaced “Enamel Green/Sail/Summit White”-colored offering, however, are updating Tinker Hatfield’s creation for the next 35 years. Base layers maintain their partly-perforated leather construction, while overlays around the forefoot, across the mid-foot and at the heel deviate in a hairy suede. Both aforementioned materials are dipped in varying shades of the titular “Enamel Green” hue, as is the “NIKE” text found at the vamp’s lockdown strap. Supporting components introduce heritage-inspired flair into the Air Trainer 1‘s mix, with sole units harkening back to yesteryear with their “aged” aesthetic.
LIFESTYLE
sneakernews.com

A Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 4 “Black Canvas”

Jokingly dubbed the “Eminem 4s at home” for its resemblance to the 2015 collaboration between the Detroit hip-hop legend, Carhartt, and Jordan Brand, this upcoming Air Jordan 4 Retro is not a laughing manner. Easily one of the best colorways of the AJ4 we’ve seen in a minute, this upcoming August release contains all the classy elements you’d want in a Jordan 4 Retro — even if it doesn’t have the Nike Air on the heel.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

This is What a Nike x Birkenstock Collaboration Could Look Like

For those wondering what a x Birkenstock collaboration could look like, Italian graphic designer Davide Perella has put together his take on the team-up. Taking to Instagram, Perella shared an image of a Swoosh-marked Boston clog for curious footwear fans. The fictional collaboration features a smooth black leather upper accented...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
sneakernews.com

Multiple Swooshes Mark This Upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low

Nike goes to great lengths to celebrate their Swoosh, giving it a grand stage with every new silhouette. And atop classics, too, the logo is well-represented, often — like how we’re seeing on this Air Force 1 — multiplied across the upper. Besides its branding, this iteration...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

Sandy Tones Get The Nike Vapormax Plus Ready For Fall

Although the Nike Vapormax Plus is no longer the latest and greatest in visible Air-cushioned propositions, it continues to be a best-selling sneaker for the North American company. Recently, the hybrid design appeared in a beige and black color combination that positions the pair alongside other fall-ready propositions. Textile base...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Nike Adds Mini Swooshes To The Air Max Plus

The Nike Air Max Plus may not boast the global appeal of other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes before it, but it continues being a go-to option among street style enthusiasts. For its latest ensemble, the Sean McDowell-designed sneaker has appeared in a predominantly black ensemble coupled with non-standard miniature swoosh logos....
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy