Last November, folks gathered on the front lawn of the Westinghouse Castle, which once served as the general office of the Westinghouse Air Brake Co., to hear some good news. The grand building, which dates back to 1890 and had long been in disrepair, was being brought back to life as home to Turtle Creek Valley Arts and part of an expansion of the Westinghouse Arts Academy in Wilmerding.

WILMERDING, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO