Free all-day health fair coming to Glendale
YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix will be offering a day-long free health fair at its Glendale location.
The day of personal preventative health care goes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 13 at the facility at 8561 N. 61st Ave., Glendale. Various organizations will be on site, and all are welcome.
Here’s the schedule:
- 8 a.m.-5 p.m.: Mammogram Bus – sponsored by Arizona Complete Health
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Maricopa County Public Health — COVID vaccines and flu shots + free COVID test home kits
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Diabetes screenings provided by U of A public health
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m.: Free vision screenings, that include glasses and readers — sponsored by Arizona Complete Health
Call 602-258-0990 or email info@ywcaaz.org.
Comments / 0