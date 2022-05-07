Google’s New Travel Features Will Help You Plan Your Summer Vacation

Right before the pandemic, my husband and I moved into an apartment that had a feature I hadn’t seen before: a built-in vanity. It instantly made me want to set up all of my makeup and toiletries, as if I were on vacation and not in my home. Little did I know how important that space would be as we entered lockdown. The need to put on a full face of makeup or the desire to put on a cute outfit dwindled, and while it was fun to work from home in pajamas for a few weeks, I began to notice that wearing the same pair of sweatpants for days on end had me feeling down. The one thing that always felt like a small victory, however, was getting ready for the day. And passing by my built-in vanity every morning encouraged me to do so.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO