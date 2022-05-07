ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google’s New Travel Features Will Help You Plan Your Summer Vacation

By Emma Kershaw
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Travel is back in full swing for many people, whether it’s a quick trip coast to coast or a much-needed long haul adventure. And while...

Apartment Therapy

The $7 Renter-Friendly Find That Instantly Created Extra Storage Space In My Kitchen — Without Any Drilling

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Keeping my small kitchen neat and organized seems like a never-ending journey. Just when I think I’ve made space for everything, something else pops up that needs a home. And yes, that’s even after scaling back my mug collection. Fortunately, not all hope was lost. In the time I’ve been renting my apartment, I’ve learned a few tricks to maximize the storage space in my kitchen, from adding a rack to my freezer to moving my spices to their very own container. However, the room still wasn’t conquered. I’m a huge fan of Command products and happened to have a few leftovers that I wasn’t sure what to do with. One of these products, the Command Caddy, saved the day in a way I hadn’t expected.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Flights#Summer Vacation#Hotels#Mobile#Smart Phone
Upworthy

Company announces 30-minute nap break for employees every day with 'right to nap' policy

There's hardly anyone who hasn't felt the need for a power nap in the middle of a demanding day at work. However, most people soldier on with a hearty dose of caffeine to counter that mid-afternoon fatigue. An Indian startup is taking steps to execute a much healthier solution for its employees with its "right to nap" policy. Wakefit, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions startup, announced this exciting new scheme on May 5 in an official statement to its employees by Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, the company's director and co-founder.
BUSINESS
Apartment Therapy

Round Rugs Are Suddenly Everywhere: Here Are 7 We Love

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Something interior designers always contend with is finding a balance of shapes within a room, because modern homes end up with a lot of rectangles and right angles. TVs, couches, cabinets, beds, tables — they all have a tendency to be rectangular in shape, which can end up feeling one-note.
HOME & GARDEN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Google
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How Having a Vanity Helped Me Figure Out What Self-Care Means to Me

Right before the pandemic, my husband and I moved into an apartment that had a feature I hadn’t seen before: a built-in vanity. It instantly made me want to set up all of my makeup and toiletries, as if I were on vacation and not in my home. Little did I know how important that space would be as we entered lockdown. The need to put on a full face of makeup or the desire to put on a cute outfit dwindled, and while it was fun to work from home in pajamas for a few weeks, I began to notice that wearing the same pair of sweatpants for days on end had me feeling down. The one thing that always felt like a small victory, however, was getting ready for the day. And passing by my built-in vanity every morning encouraged me to do so.
LIFESTYLE
domino

A $120 IKEA Malm Hack That Requires Little to No Upholstery Knowledge

The $100 aluminum platform bed frames that you’ll find all over Amazon solve a common problem: They keep your mattress off the floor. That’s the reason Liz Mundle had originally purchased one for her and her boyfriend’s bedroom in their Brooklyn apartment. But the cheap and semi-chunky find also created an issue: It took away precious, potential storage space. “We had a couple of under-the-bed boxes, but you could see stuff poking out on either side,” she says.
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

This Editor-Loved Brand Dropped New Reversible Indoor/Outdoor Rugs That Are Perfect for Summer— and These Picks Are All Under $200

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. At Apartment Therapy, we are all about home finds that work hard — and look great while doing so. That’s why, when one of our favorite brands debuts a new line that combines aesthetically pleasing looks with multifunctional usability, we take notice. Meet Pebble & Crane‘s brand-new collection of reversible indoor/outdoor rugs. Each of these effortlessly stylish floor pieces has two completely distinct looks depending on which side is up, and they’re all made from durable, weather-friendly materials. So when you buy a piece from the line, you’ll be effectively getting four rugs for the price of one. (Sounds good to us!)
SHOPPING
Apartment Therapy

The Interactive Tool Shows the Easiest IKEA Furniture to Assemble

As delightful as it looks when it’s all built and set up in the room, bringing your interior design visions to life, IKEA furniture isn’t the most simple flat pack furniture to put together. “Imagine if every couple had to do an IKEA furniture building test together lmao” one TikToker captioned a video that got a bunch of attention from other IKEA fans who know the struggles of trying to assemble a SONGESAND bed frame.
HOME & GARDEN
Real Simple

Space of the Week: This Stylish Sleeping Nook Features the Ultimate Bunk Beds for Adults

Bunk beds and lofted beds may conjure up memories of your childhood bedroom or your college dorm—but there's something comforting about these snug sleeping spaces that we never quite outgrow, no matter how old we get. "I maintain that everyone loves a bunk bed!" says Laura Fenton, author of The Bunk Bed Book, which features 115 bunks, lofts, and sleeping nooks, with designs for both kids and adults. "There is something about a cozy, closed-in sleeping nook that people find very appealing," she explains. Besides being nostalgic, bunk beds are a timeless way to save space in a small bedroom.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The US Sun

What is the TIkTok ramen hack?

THE TIKTOK ramen hack has helped people around the world enhance their favorite instant ramen recipes. TikTok is a great place to find new recipes and food hacks. Instant ramen is inexpensive, easy to make, and beloved by many. However, there are only so many ingredients contained within the tiny...
RECIPES
