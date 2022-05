ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — A Florida man was killed Thursday night after he struck an armadillo and lost control of his motorcycle, authorities said. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 45-year-old man from Zephyrhills, whose name has not been released, hit the animal at about 10:20 p.m. EDT in Pasco County, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

