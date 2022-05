Imagine the awful feeling of being on the brink of eviction.....Now imagine being saved at the last minute by an anonymous donation!. That's exactly what happened to folks that were on the brink of eviction in Hudson, New York according to News 10. Some tenants at the Bliss Towers apartment complex in Hudson were facing eviction because of New York’s eviction moratorium ending in January and thankfully can now breathe a sigh of relief thanks to one anonymous person who donated $60,000 to cover their overdue rent.

HUDSON, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO