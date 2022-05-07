Cooking fire at Beloit home causes over $20K in damage

CREDIT: Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home caused over $20,000 in damage Friday.

Crews were called to a home at 1641 Fayette Ave., finding moderate smoke when they arrived. The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and resulted in about $22,000 in damages.

The owner of the home is being assisted by the Red Cross.

