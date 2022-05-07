ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Cooking fire at Beloit home causes over $20K in damage

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hBa3k_0fWLCJ0k00
CREDIT: Beloit Fire Department

BELOIT, Wis. — A fire at a Beloit home caused over $20,000 in damage Friday.

Crews were called to a home at 1641 Fayette Ave., finding moderate smoke when they arrived. The home was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire was caused by unattended cooking and resulted in about $22,000 in damages.

The owner of the home is being assisted by the Red Cross.

ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

